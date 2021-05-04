The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday will consider multiple purchases including a new school bus.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at Robinson Education Center.
The board will consider buying a new 71-passenger school bus from Midwest Transit of Nixa, Missouri for $90,624. The bus is a 2022 model year, and the price includes installation of a four-camera surveillance system.
Two Ford Explorers are part of that agenda item; the Explorers are coming from the National Auto Fleet Group and cost $65,578.
The board also will consider the purchase of security filtering software from Stryke Security, Inc., for $20,050.
The district would install the software in district iPads given to students as part of the 1-to-1 technology ratio. The software would filter out inappropriate and dangerous content on devices while also providing data on the sites students visit and the number of times they attempt to open unauthorized websites.
District iPads are currently using the free version of a filtering system called Lightspeed, but USD 383 technology director Mike Ribble said his staff has been evaluating better filtering software options, and want to transition to a new program once the contract for the current program ends this summer.
A change order full of miscellaneous items for Oliver Brown Elementary is also listed. The change order covers several extra construction costs totaling $137,271. This brings the guaranteed maximum price for the school project up to $17.58 million. Local construction company Hutton is continuing its work on the school as district officials get ready to begin moving furniture into the building and finishing it in time for the August opening date.
In other business, the board will consider:
- Buying literacy training services for 11 district educators from the Fundamental Learning Center for $29,373.
- Final approval of a proposal to replace a portion of the lateral sewer at Northview Elementary for $55,950, from Central Mechanical Construction of Manhattan.
- Approval of school start and end times for the 2021-22 school year. There is no change to the start and end times for school days from last year. Oliver Brown Elementary will follow the same start and end times consistent with other buildings that have a 30-minute lunch period. Students attending Oliver Brown will start their day at 8:40 a.m., and leave school at 3:55 p.m.
Before the meeting, the school board will honor the district’s retirees at 5 p.m. at the Rezac Auditorium at Manhattan High West. An additional retirement is listed in the human resources report for Wednesday’s meeting; Manhattan High School paraprofessional Diane Thompson is retiring effective June 1. She has been with the district since March 1999.