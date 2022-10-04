The Manhattan-Ogden School Board this week will consider raising a portion of the fees for community groups to use school buildings for activities.
The board meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Robinson Education Center. At the meeting, board members will look at an option to increase facility use fees attached to custodial services and security by $1.50 for all district buildings. This would bring the two flat fees up from $38.50 to $40 each, starting this month.
The district is recommending approval of the fee increase to coincide with district wage increases.
The agenda indicates that district approval of requests to use school facilities depends on the availability of staff. Manhattan High School and the middle school gymnasiums can be used by in-school and out-of-school groups from the time class is dismissed until about 10 p.m. each school night. School officials are required to supervise activities, and custodians must come in afterward to clean up.
Agenda documents state that district facilities were not allowed to be used for non-school functions during the 2021-22 school year because of the pandemic. Requests to use school facilities come each year from organizations like Manhattan Parks and Recreation, the Manhattan Basketball Association, and various Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops in the area, among others.
According to state law, USD 383 is not allowed to earn a profit from any fees incurred, but it can use fees to cover the costs of operations. The board reviews district fees each year.
In other business, board members will consider purchasing Sora e-book digital collections for elementary school libraries from Overdrive of Cleveland, Ohio, for $18,000. Agenda documents indicate Anthony and Eisenhower middle schools as well as Manhattan High School have enough cash in their individual library budgets to maintain a Sora digital collection, with the pilot program started by Anthony Middle School librarian Melanie Borror this spring. The district plans to use federal coronavirus-virus relief money to fund the program for elementary schools.
In the agenda, Borror said students checked out physical books and Sora e-book offerings throughout the spring semester. Additionally, Manhattan Public Library already uses the Sora digital service, and any school that uses it can link its account to the public library for more resources for students to access.
Board members also will hear a spate of reports from several district officials and student groups. At the beginning of the meeting during the consent agenda, where multiple items can be passed with one vote, board members will recognize this year’s MHS National Merit Semifinalists.
MHS students Bepeh Amama, Lillian Brooks-Kanost, Julius Neumann and Vinny Sun were named semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program this year. They are part of about 16,000 semifinalists across the country, and about 15,000 of those are expected to advance to the finalist level. In February, the students will be notified if they are a finalist.