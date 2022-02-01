The Manhattan-Ogden school board will consider continuing the mask requirement in schools for at least another two weeks when it meets Wednesday.
The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at Robinson Education Center. Board members will discuss and vote on superintendent Marvin Wade’s recommendation to maintain masking in all district buildings until Feb. 21.
According to agenda documents, district officials remain concerned about the high COVID-19 positivity rate within the district, and the high transmission rate of the virus’s omicron variant. For the week of Jan. 16-22, 258 students tested positive for the coronavirus, up from 231 the week prior. The number of staff members who tested positive fell, from 76 the week of Jan. 9-15 to 52 for the most recent week. The number of staff under quarantine went up, from 13 to 18 for the most recent week.
The district recorded its highest number of COVID cases during the week of Jan. 9-15, when 231 students tested positive. For that same week, 76 staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.
Prior to that timeframe, the district’s previous highs for cases in a week happened Nov. 14-20 of last year, when 27 students and 16 staff members tested positive. USD 383 canceled classes across the district Jan. 14 because administrators determined they couldn’t field an adequate number of staff members amid a wave of COVID-19 cases in the community.
District officials want to keep children in school in-person five days a week. During a special meeting Jan. 3, the board voted to reinstate a mask requirement in anticipation of a spike in cases following winter break. Agenda documents indicate tentative plans to discuss going “mask optional” districtwide on Feb. 21 if the current wave of COVID-19 cases lessens by Feb. 16.
In other business, board members will consider a contract with BG Consultants of Manhattan to design and build a new greenhouse at Manhattan High School West Campus for $56,846. This would replace the existing MHS greenhouse that district officials believe was built in the 1970s — far exceeding its lifespan of 12 to 20 years. The greenhouse is used about three hours a day by about 40 students in the ag/science department’s botany and horticulture course.
Board members also will review their individual school assignments and discuss future meeting topics.