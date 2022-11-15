Lew Faust, director of business services, is among the retirees that the Manhattan-Ogden school board will likely approve this week.

The regular board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Robinson Education Center. Among the items on the agenda is the retirement of Faust, who has worked for the district since August 2009. Agenda documents indicate his last day with the district would be July 1, 2023.