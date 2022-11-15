Lew Faust, director of business services, is among the retirees that the Manhattan-Ogden school board will likely approve this week.
The regular board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Robinson Education Center. Among the items on the agenda is the retirement of Faust, who has worked for the district since August 2009. Agenda documents indicate his last day with the district would be July 1, 2023.
Other district officials on the retirement list are Larry Myers, assistant principal at Manhattan High School; Dennis Eickhoff, 6th grade math teacher at Anthony Middle School; and Robert Harper, PE teacher at MHS East Campus. Myers has been employed by the district since 2020, while Eickhoff has been with USD 383 since August 2004. Harper has served the district since August 1990.
Near the end of the agenda, board members will consider several purchases:
Projectors from Cytek Media Systems of Topeka through the State of Kansas contract for the Lee Elementary School cafeteria and gymnasium for $70,025.
Cisco digital networking equipment, technical support and licensing from K12itc of Kansas City, MO for $532,217.
New furniture for Eugene Field Early Learning Center from School Specialty, including installation, for $13,387.
Installation of pole lights from McCown Gordon Construction of Manhattan, security cameras from ADS Security of Liberty, MO, and a wireless bridge system from Parson Communications of Manhattan for a security system at the district warehouse on Levee Drive for $77,087.
A warranty proposal from AstroTurf Corporation of Dalton, GA, and Mid-America Golf and Landscape of Lee’s Summit, MO, to replace worn turf and goalposts at Bishop Stadium in CiCo Park for $492,618. The board voted in 2013 to replace the natural grass field at Bishop Stadium with synthetic AstroTurf. The turf came with an eight-year warranty, according to agenda documents. District administrators allocated $441,000 in the 2022-23 budget to buy new turf and football goalposts. The USD 383 Foundation Bishop Stadium Turf Fund is also pitching in $52,000 for the project.
In other business, board members will recognize the district’s 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year nominees, Marlatt Elementary 4th grade teacher Serena Marquez and MHS English Language Arts teacher Haleigh Jung.
They also will acknowledge MHS math teacher Jancy Davis for her after-hours math tutoring program and the $5,000 award she received from the K-State College of Education’s inaugural Today’s Teacher program.
Prior to the regular meeting, board members will hear school reports from MHS Principal Mike Dorst, Anthony Middle School Principal Vickie Kline, and Eisenhower Middle School Principal Dave Martinez.