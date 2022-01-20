The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday elected a new president and vice president and welcomed new members participating in their first meeting.
School board members elected Curt Herrman as president over Kristin Brighton and Darell Edie as vice president over Karla Hagemeister, each with a 4-3 vote.
In both votes, Herrman, Edie, Brandy Santos and Christine Weixelman, a majority, voted in one group, and Brighton, Hagemeister and Jamie Morris-Hardeman voted in the other group.
Each candidate mentioned their interest in the positions at the board's Jan. 5 meeting. “I think we need to get back to work on the things that’ll unite us, not divide us,” Herrman said at that meeting.
Brighton was the board vice president this past year. Typically, a board vice president becomes president the next year, but this isn’t a rule.
The votes fell along the lines of the board's new conservative majority after the November election.
Morris-Hardeman and Weixelman participated in their first meeting as school board members.
“I’m really excited to be here, to see which buildings I get, all the committees I get to do," Weixelman said. "I’m actually really looking forward to all that.”
Morris-Hardeman didn't say anything during the meeting specifically about starting on the board.
During the meeting, the new board came up with a list of topics it would like to review and address in the upcoming year. Board members said they want to address the mental health of students, faculty, and staff.
Superintendent Marvin Wade talked about removing barriers to student learning and addressed staff support and student mental health support. “It is not our job to be mental health clinicians," Wade said. "It is not our job to be nurses to everybody. Those are barriers to student learning, so we have to address them so they can learn.”
Other items the board wants to look at moving forward are recruitment and retention of teachers, personalized learning, graduation requirements and Career and Technical Education (CTE).
Chris Holborn, Manhattan High School CTE Coordinator, gave the board a report on the program. The report included new courses that students can take for concurrent credit with Manhattan Area Technical College or Kansas State University.
New courses are a welding class concurrent with MATC, an advanced spreadsheet class, and CIS 110 intro to computer programming concurrent with the K-State curriculum.
In other business, the board unanimously approved:
- Buying Cisco networking and firewall equipment from K12itc of Kansas City, Mo., for $860,635.
- Buying a home at 2124 Oak Street near Manhattan High School West Campus from the Resser family for $168,500. At its last meeting, the board approved buying 2120 Oak Street for $205,000 for future parking.
- Adding $128,250 to McCown Gordon Construction's contract for additions to Manhattan High construction.
- Buying five new audiometers for speech language pathologists from E3 Gordon Stowe of Shawnee Mission for $17,810.