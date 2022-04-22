Eric Reid is the “perfect fit” to become the next USD 383 superintendent, Manhattan-Ogden school board president Curt Herrman said Wednesday.
Reid, the current assistant superintendent, received this praise as the school board on Wednesday officially approved creating a path for a future promotion.
“Dr. (Marvin) Wade is the third superintendent I’ve seen since I’ve been on the board,” Herrman said. “But this is the first time in my 15 years on the board, I think, that we’ve had a perfect fit internally to become the next superintendent.”
Board members voted 6-0 to have Herrman and vice president Darell Edie write a succession plan document that would put Reid in the superintendent’s position when Wade retires, which he said in March he had no plans to do. Board member Christine Weixelman, who voiced concerns about the proposed succession plan at previous meetings, was not present Wednesday evening.
Wade also was not present for the meeting because of a family business. Reid sat at Wade’s place at the board table next to Herrman, instead of his usual chair on the opposite side of the room. Officials brought forth the succession plan proposal following news last month that Reid was a candidate for a superintendent position in the Spring Hill school district in the Kansas City area.
Reid, who’s in his seventh year as assistant superintendent, told The Mercury he’s not currently a candidate for any other position, and Wade said he intends to complete his contract with the district through July 1, 2023. Last fall, the board voted to extend Wade’s contract with the district and to give him a 3.7% raise. The board will consider Wade’s contract renewal again later this fall. According to public records obtained by The Mercury, Wade earned $217,431 in 2021.
The board gave its initial approval to the succession plan proposal at its March 2 meeting. Herrman said Wednesday that it would be a “seamless transition” if Reid were to take the superintendent position in place of Wade.
“He’s proven to be an effective leader for our district,” Herrman said. He added that creating a succession plan to promote Reid also saves the district money; it costs school districts $10,000 to have the Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB) conduct a superintendent search.
“This doesn’t mean that in the future every assistant superintendent automatically becomes the superintendent,” Herrman said, adding that Reid would hire the next assistant superintendent.
In addition to allowing Herrman and Edie to draft the succession plan, board members also officially approved editing the superintendent job description to make a doctorate “preferred” instead of “required.” This opens the door for Reid, 49, who doesn’t have a doctorate. Board member Karla Hagemeister said she’s confident in the succession plan Herrman and Edie will draft.
“We’re elected to make hard decisions,” Hagemeister said, “and people are going to disagree with those, but we have to make those decisions in the best interest of the district as a whole.”
Board member Kristin Brighton said whenever a change in leadership occurs, it “takes a long time” for people to adjust. She said the COVID-19 pandemic not only stalled several potential board projects, but it also meant newer district employees didn’t get a chance to settle into their normal jobs
“We need to give everybody time to spread their wings and grow,” Brighton said.
Herrman and Edie will develop the finer details of the succession plan and present it to the board for a vote at a later meeting.
Maintenance staff shortages
Earlier in the meeting, board members heard an update from district maintenance and facilities director Matt Davis. He told the board the pandemic has led to staff shortages among his department and several others in USD 383. The district has 61 full-time custodians, three half-day janitorial staff, and 19 part-time substitute custodians to work night shifts and cover absences. Davis said he is still short by eight custodians and one groundskeeper, and the lack of staff means a lack of completed work orders.
“Last year, we had 3,800 work orders completed,” Davis said. “Right now, we have 850 work orders open, and we’ve completed 2,700 since July 1. We’re just trying to survive.”
Davis said his maintenance staff has filled in as bus drivers through the duration of the pandemic. Since last August, he said his staff have tallied 5,427 hours driving school buses. He told board members there’s been a few instances this year where there wasn’t enough custodial staff for each building.
“There are multiple days throughout the month where we’ll go in at 6 a.m., drive a bus until 9 a.m., the cover or clean some buildings before the afternoon route,” Davis said. “That’s from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Then you go back and clean more buildings until 7 or 8 p.m.”
Davis said his staff have substituted about 3,400 hours across district buildings for custodians who were absent during the past year. He said he and other maintenance department leaders are on standby to drive buses or other district vehicles for activities. Hagemeister said the board listened to a report from the maintenance director that “had very little to do with maintenance.”
“I can’t remember in my time on the board that not being the case,” Hagemeister said. “I’m disappointed. Not in you or your team, I’m disappointed in the reality.”
Board member Brandy Santos said it’s “time to put pen to paper” and create a plan to get the maintenance department back on task with completing work orders.
“We’re going to have to think outside the box for this,” Santos said.
Edie said the work of Davis and the maintenance department staff is “totally appreciated,” and human resources directors around the region are having the same problem filling open positions. Board member Jayme Morris-Hardeman said she’s heard from a few families in the Manhattan area who would be interested in driving school buses if they could find childcare services early in the morning.
“Is there something we can talk about with that, to maybe find a community solution,” Morris-Hardeman said. “After school, I’ve heard, isn’t so much an issue as the morning schedule.”
Davis said the staff at the district transportation barn at 1120 Hayes Drive will train candidates interested in gaining their CDL, or commercial driver’s license, in order to drive a bus. More information on the need for bus drivers, bus routes and other information can be found at https://www.usd383.org/departments/transportation.
In other business, the board also approved:
- Manhattan Virtual Academy’s transition from its FlexPoint Education curriculum to a locally managed Agilix Buzz learning management system for a cost no more than $60,000.
- Buying an industrial dishwasher for Ogden Elementary from Douglas Equipment of Bluefield, West Virginia for $16,724.
- A bid from Icon Structures of Manhattan for $23,300 for Frank Bergman Elementary School restroom partition replacement.