The Manhattan-Ogden School Board is split on its whether it ought to start its meetings routinely with an acknowledgement of stolen Native American land.
Board president Jurdene Coleman brought the topic to the meeting agenda with the intent of discussing proposed phrasing that would recognize and honor the history of the Kaw, Osage, and other Native American nations of the Flint Hills region, while acknowledging the fact that white settlers took land from Native Americans.
The proposal is a statement the board would read aloud before every meeting. It says that the state of Kansas is the historic home to many tribes.
“It’s important to acknowledge this, since the land that serves as the foundation was, and still is, stolen land,” the statement says.
Board vice president Kristin Brighton said the land recognition statement is modeled after a similar statement used at K-State, and that the district’s committee for diversity and inclusion — which she is assigned to — had positive feedback about the proposed statement.
“I’m interested in hearing what other board members think, as well as students and staff,” Brighton said, adding that she’d also like to hear from community groups on the topic who are interested in doing more “to educate our students about local Native American history.”
Board member-elect Jayme Morris-Hardeman, who was not present for the Wednesday meeting, said she believes the proposed land acknowledgement statement is a very respectful way “to acknowledge those who came before us and made their home on this land.”
Member Karla Hagemeister said a land recognition statement can be part of the effort to “educate, not eradicate” — a phrase used on some USD 383 candidates’ yard signs and campaign materials during the election and is related to the district’s discussion about the future of the Manhattan High School Indian mascot and imagery. Hagemeister said she hopes this kind of statement makes people curious about contemporary Native Americans.
“I am not asking anyone to feel guilty,” Hagemeister said. “I am hoping that people will take time to stop and think about the history of where we live and be inspired to learn more.”
Board member-elect Christine Weixelman said she felt this proposal seems less about respecting Native American culture.
“It seems more like they’re just focused on pushing the CRT-based idea that white people are uniquely bad in whatever way they can before they leave the board,” Weixelman said. “If we’re going to teach real history … then that will require those who agree with CRT rhetoric to realize that there are no collectively innocent or guilty people groups based on race or ethnicity.”
Board members Brandy Santos and Darell Edie expressed concern about the “last-minute” addition of the land recognition item. The item was added to the agenda on Wednesday, the day of the meeting.
Coleman said that was an oversight and later tabled the issue until Dec. 15.
Edie said he had an issue with how the topic was brought forth. He didn’t comment on whether he would support the proposal.
“This is not like a boiler that broke down or a roof that needs to be replaced,” Edie said. “This is something we talk about during the agenda pre-planning time, so we have time to look at it and see it, which is the objection some of us had.”
Santos said she believes the land recognition statement “diminishes the perseverance and strength” of Native Americans, and that this statement won’t actually do anything to educate students.
“I’m looking forward to having a thoughtful discussion about this now that the board will have two weeks to examine and review the land acknowledgement,” Coleman said.
Herrman did not respond to The Mercury’s request for comment.
Proposed policy
As the Unified School District 383 we acknowledge that the state of Kansas is historically home to many Native nations, including the Kaw, Osage, and Pawnee, among others. Kansas is the current home to four federally recognized Native nations: The Prairie Band Potawatomie, the Kickapoo Tribe of Kansas, the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska, and Sac and Fox Nation of Missouri in Kansas and Nebraska. Many Native nations utilized the western plains of Kansas as their hunting grounds, and others — such as the Delaware — were moved through this region during Indian removal efforts to make way for White settlers. It’s important to acknowledge this, since the land that serves as the foundation for this district was, and still is, stolen land. Our school board chooses to acknowledge these truths as a collective effort to educate current and future students on the removal and displacement of Indigenous peoples of the past. We will strive to educate our students on the lived experiences of Indigenous peoples of today and their contribution to U.S. society; In turn, this acknowledgement serves as a reminder to us to consciously consider how our governing impacts not only Native American students and families but all of our USD 383 community.