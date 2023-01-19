Karla Hagemeister is getting a second opportunity to lead the Manhattan-Ogden school board.
Hagemeister was elected to serve as president of the board during the board meeting Wednesday. She had previously served as president beginning in 2020 and led the board through the fluctuating stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Thank you for the opportunity to do this again,” Hagemeister said.
Hagemeister was nominated by former president Curt Herrman, who said she “has proven to be an effective leader” through the height of the pandemic. As president, Hagemeister led the board through the initial closure of schools districtwide in response to the coronavirus, then through the transition to remote learning and ultimately a hybrid learning system in 2021. Hagemeister was elected to the school board in 2017.
“I feel like Karla was kind of short-changed as president,” Herrman said to the board. “She has that special quality for working with people that I think we really need.”
Hagemeister won the presidency over former board vice president Darell Edie with four votes over Edie’s three.
Board members wrote their choice for candidate on a slip of paper that was picked up and tallied by board clerk Diane Denison. After Hagemeister was named as president, Herrman switched seats and nameplates with her.
Hagemeister told the board she wants to continue working toward consensus among the group.
“Hopefully we can find things we can all support, because we’re all here for our students, faculty, and families,” Hagemeister said.
Board member Jayme Morris-Hardeman was nominated for the position of vice president by fellow board member Kristin Brighton. Board member Brandy Santos seconded the nomination of Morris-Hardeman, who ultimately won with four votes. Edie received one vote, while board member Christine Weixelman received two votes.
Edie and Morris-Hardeman also switched nameplates and shared their congratulations, but no other comments were made about the election of board officers.
This is Morris-Hardeman's first time as vice president following her election to the board last year.
HR DIRECTOR RESIGNATION
In other business, the board approved the resignation of district human resources director Drew Montgomery.
Board members made the decision following an executive session at the end of the meeting. The board also voted to ratify a work agreement for Cleion Morton to serve as interim director of human resources.
Montgomery was not present for the meeting. He joined the district as HR director in 2021. Executive sessions are exempt from Kansas open meeting laws.
Morton is the former principal of Northview Elementary. She retired from the school district in 2020.