A Manhattan-Ogden school board member is seeking a second term.
Karla Hagemeister on Wednesday filed for re-election to the USD 383 school board. Hagemeister served as board president until January of this year, when the board approved Jurdene Coleman as the new board president.
Hagemeister is a victim/witness coordinator for the Riley County Attorney’s Office, and is active on volunteer boards, including the board of directors for Thrive! Flint Hills, Manhattan Daycare and Learning Center. She also served on the Crisis Center board from 2007 to 2013.
In a written statement, Hagemeister said her first term on the board has been “both fulfilling and challenging.”
“I could not have imagined the challenges our district has faced during my service, especially in 2020,” Hagemeister said. “I have never stopped being amazed by what the teachers, staff, administrators, students and families have accomplished during extremely difficult circumstances.”
Hagemeister, a K-State graduate, said much of the last year has focused on supporting students, teachers, and families during the pandemic. She said a key role of the board of education in the future will be to “continue that support while also examining the lessons learned during the 2020-21 school year.”
Hagemeister is one of three board members whose seats are up for grabs. Jurdene Coleman and Katrina Lewison have not commented on whether they plan to seek re-election.
Jayme Morris-Hardeman, executive director of Thrive! Flint Hills, filed for a position on the USD 383 board on April 21. Thrive is a nonprofit organization that seeks to alleviate poverty.
Morris-Hardeman is a former Manhattan city commissioner, and she was the first candidate to declare for the school board race.
The filing deadline is June 1. The general election will be Nov. 2. The school board elections are non-partisan.