Masks will be optional across most buildings in the Manhattan-Ogden school district starting Monday.
The USD 383 school board voted 6-1 Wednesday evening to make mask-wearing an option across every district building except for Eugene Field and College Hill early learning centers; people also would have to still wear masks when riding in district vehicles like school buses. Board member Jayme Morris-Hardeman voted against it.
“This is a tough one,” Morris-Hardeman said. “I do think it’s too early to remove masks. I know I’m going to be in the minority, but I do think masking is effective.”
Superintendent Marvin Wade said his recommendation to make masks optional for all grades except pre-K stems from updated COVID-19 data for the district, indicating a downward trend in positive cases. For the week of Feb. 6-12, the number of students who tested positive for the coronavirus dropped to 59 from the previous week’s total of 101. The number of staff members who tested positive for the same timeframe also fell, from 23 for the week of Jan. 30 through Feb. 5, to only six for the most current week.
The number of people in quarantine also decreased. The number of students quarantining from Feb. 6-12 was 76, down from 138 the week prior. For staffers, the number of those quarantining also has fallen, from six the previous week to just two for Feb. 6-12. The student attendance rate increased slightly from week to week, from 91.96% to 92.45%, respectively. The attendance rate also increased for staff, from 82% for Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, to 89% for the current week.
“We’ve looked at our metrics and our conditions within the community,” Wade said, “and we can look at our mitigation factors, knowing we have layers of them in place … and we see that our numbers have improved.”
Assistant superintendent Eric Reid told the board that maintaining a mask requirement on school buses and other district vehicles comes from a nationwide order issued by the Department of Health and Human Services, through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in July of last year.
The school board voted to reinstate a district-wide mask mandate Jan. 3 in anticipation of a wave of COVID-19 cases following winter break. The district canceled classes Jan. 14 because administrators determined they couldn’t field an adequate number of staff members amid that wave. The board will review the new mask rule at their next meeting March 2.
Board member Brandy Santos said she thought the masks optional measure was “long overdue,” and has long supported making mask-wearing an individual choice. Fellow board member Karla Hagemeister, who sits on the district’s medical advisory committee, said what pushed her to vote for optional masks was a “consistent effort to address the global pandemic,” and not an “extreme voice on either side.”
Wade offered a “plea to individuals” to be tolerant and respectful of each other, regardless of the vote on masks. Board member Kristin Brighton echoed Wade’s statement.
“I would hope that people who personally don’t believe in masking, if a parent says to them, ‘My child is medically fragile, would you please wear a mask’ … I’m hoping people would show some common courtesy,” Brighton said.
Board member Christine Weixelman also supported making masks an option, and asked Wade why the early learning centers weren’t included in the recommendation. Wade said he didn’t want to include an age group of children that was not yet eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and that he didn’t feel comfortable making changes to the early learning centers’ virus mitigation efforts “when what they’re doing seems to be working for them.”
“We’re taking a strong step, and I’m appreciative of that,” board member Darell Edie said.
Six people spoke during the public comment period to speak out against mandatory masking.
Joshua Bayless of Manhattan said he fully intended to come to the board meeting “shaking my head and wagging my finger,” but that he changed his mind earlier in the day. He said he thought the vote was “not so much about masks, but about freedom.”
Jeff Davis told the board he thought it was a “great decision” for the social and emotional health of children to make masks optional. Marshall Jordan, a physician’s assistant based in Manhattan, said he doesn’t believe masks are effective in schools, and that he thinks COVID-19 is less severe for children.
Jay Jader said as a gym teacher and coach, he doesn’t want children to be “running around in gym class or playing basketball or being on the football field wearing masks.” Jader attended the meeting with his family; none of them wore masks.
Robert Moser, a Manhattan physical therapist, told the board that he didn’t believe making decisions about masking was in the district’s “scope of practice.” Cam Ward, a parent of a child who attends Bluemont Elementary School, told board members he recently received his substitute teaching license in the district, and that he’s witnessed negative effects from mask-wearing among students with disabilities.
“I appreciate all of you voting in support of the plan that’s recommended,” Ward said.
In other business, the board approved sending the Manhattan High School robotics team to a regional robotics competition in Sedalia, Mo. The item appeared as part of the board’s consent agenda, where multiple items can be passed with one vote.
The robotics team, consisting of 20 students and four instructors, will attend the FIRST Robotics Western Missouri and Kansas Regional Competition. The competition is slated for March 31-April 3. Local sponsorships and donations will fund the trip. Students also paid $50 in robotics club fees.
Board members also approved:
- A guaranteed maximum price package with McCown Gordon Construction of Manhattan for both the central kitchen and transportation warehouse projects for $4.16 million. These remodeling projects, which haven’t started yet, are a part of the district’s bond issue passed by voters in 2018.
- Buying kitchen equipment from Sunflower Restaurant Supply of Topeka for $568,125.
- Buying 450 iPads and accessories for $269,643 from Apple, Inc. of Cupertino, Cal. USD 383 information technology director Mike Ribble said the new devices will help replace 164 iPads that were lost last year, and 50 that were completely broken.
- Buying a storage area network and server from CDW, Inc. of Chicago, Ill., for $66,670.
- Replacing 20 projector systems from Cytek Media Systems of Topeka for $49,780.
