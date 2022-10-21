The Manhattan-Ogden school board is largely pleased with the first concepts for converting the Manhattan High School East Campus building at 901 Poyntz Ave. into a new administrative center.
Board members learned about proposed changes to the building’s function during their meeting Wednesday evening, following months of community conversations about the facility’s future.
East Campus currently serves as the ninth-grade center, but those students will move to the West Campus next fall after an addition to that building is complete.
Adam Sterns, a principal with MultiStudio, the company formerly known as Gould Evans Architects, gave a presentation featuring architect renderings for how the MHS East building may be rearranged inside to house more administrative offices. As an extension of this proposal, district officials are considering changing Robinson Education Center into a center for "flexible services" for secondary students.
“We had to understand how much space every department needs,” Sterns said. “We’ve met with each department in person once, and through emails many times.”
According to the new concepts from MultiStudio, the front hallway just inside the renovated main entrance would house the human resources and business services offices. The district FIT Closet is included in this space redesign and would be housed in an old art classroom on the first floor. The kitchen and cafeteria would remain largely untouched, along with the district’s IT department, Sterns said.
Additionally, the architects’ plans include turning the old MHS East auditorium into a new Board of Education meeting room. The second floor would house the district communications department as well as the superintendent’s office, while the main core of the teaching and learning department would be located behind the auditorium. Sterns said the building’s mechanical systems, like the boiler room and HVAC system, will be updated along with the interior and exterior. He said much of the east side of the building, along with the entire third floor, would remain untouched in the proposal to allow for future district space needs. This means previous discussions about community use of the building wouldn't be ruled out in those areas, Sterns said.
Board members seemed to support the proposed changes.
Board member Karla Hagemeister asked Sterns if there were any parts of the east side of the building that needed “tightening up.” She cited anecdotal evidence that some staff members at MHS East have become “known for bat control,” as bats like to gather in and around the building. Sterns said there is still plenty of time for architects and contractors to address any additional building maintenance needs.
He said architects designed extra parking spaces into the new plan along the east side of the building, and included the possibility of adding diagonal parking along Poyntz Ave. The new designs also feature what Sterns said was a “more inviting” front entrance along Poyntz.
“We want that entrance to feel more pedestrian friendly,” Sterns said, “while still being a secure entry.”
Hagemeister and fellow board member Jayme Morris-Hardeman both said they appreciated the renderings that show a dedicated front entrance along Poyntz, rather than having people mostly use the east or west-side entrances. Board president Curt Herrman said he liked that the third floor was left unbothered in the proposal.
Sterns told board members architects have taken community feedback into consideration with this proposal. An example of one of those concepts, architects added an above-ground connecting tunnel from one side of the building to the other through the courtyard. This tunnel would connect to a portion of the second floor of the building that was formerly Lincoln High School; Sterns said it would be helpful during unpleasant weather.
The discussion about what to do with the 901 Poyntz facility began in earnest last year. Discussions among community groups about how to potentially use the building originate from the district bond issue in 2018. USD 383 construction owners representative Trisha Brooke-Fruendt said in her construction report that the freshman addition to the MHS West Campus building is nearly finished, with contractors down to their final punch-list items. District officials plan on opening the ninth-grade addition next fall.
Sterns said the plan is to finish up designs by the end of March before sending the completed plans to McCown Gordon and the city of Manhattan to start the bid-seeking process. He said he’s hopeful for construction to begin in September of next year.
The board took no action following the 901 Poyntz presentation.
In other business, board members approved buying a property next to College Hill Early Learning Center for more playground space. The district officially purchased a home at 2606 Margot Lane for $151,900, to relocate the school’s playground equipment away from direct view of Kimball Avenue and to expand the play area.
The seller of the property is listed as Steven Jarmer of Manhattan. The home was built in 1950, according to agenda documents, and Jarmer has owned the home since 1998.
The board will meet again on Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m. in the Robinson Education Center for its annual fall work session.