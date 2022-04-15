The Manahttan-Ogden school district still has some “cultural insensitive” curriculum, according to USD 383’s diversity and inclusion committee.
The USD 383 school board and 15 to 20 diversity committee members held a joint retreat for the first time to give board members a better understanding of the work being done in the committee. Six of the seven board members were present for the retreat; Christine Weixelman was absent.
Jim Armendariz, committee member and former Ogden Elementary School principal, told board members the committee’s curriculum team is continuing to focus on improving indigenous education across all grade levels. He said committee members have “found some things that are culturally insensitive.”
“We still have people teaching kindergarteners to wear feathers in their cap, or wear pilgrim hats at Thanksgiving,” Armendariz said. “That’s no longer appropriate but it reflects that old thinking.”
Armendariz said the committee’s goal is to provide curriculum that’s sensitive to diversity and inclusion efforts, and to involve educators and community members in curriculum choices.
The district formed the committee in December 2017 to address achievement gaps, like lower graduation rates, among multicultural students. When the group held its first meeting in January 2018, it had 10 members. Now there are 35 people from around the Manhattan area on it.
The committee said USD 383 has instance of bullying and discrimination among teachers and students.
To illustrate this, board and committee members read aloud pieces of paper with anonymous statements they picked out of a bowl.
Committee chairwoman Susanne Glymour said students and staff members around the district submitted anonymous notes came.
“It’s not new,” Glymour said, “some of this stuff we’ve heard before.”
While some of the statements were positive toward specific teachers or counselors, the majority were negative. One statement spoke of the emotional exhaustion experienced by people of color on a daily basis, while others indicated ignorance among some teachers about Asian cultures.
Recommendations
Committee member Doug Benson said the formation of the school calendar is a bigger factor in creating a more inclusive environment than people may think.
“Teachers can use it as a learning tool, looking at upcoming holidays,” Benson said, “and it can alert teachers and staff about situations for students that might come up. Passover and Ramadan both involve fasting, so those kids won’t be eating in the cafeteria during those days.”
Benson said his goal is for the calendar to be used “like a database” for international holidays and how people celebrate them.
Committee member Vanessa Graber told board members how the policy team within the committee worked to change the district discrimination grievance form. Graber said it took about a year and a half to craft and edit the document to address more than just racial bias incidents. The form is now available on the district website, and Graber said it’s intended to be a “last resort” for people who cannot discuss their issues respectfully.
Armendariz said he feels cultural competency education, or professional training for teachers about things like microaggressions — instances of subtle, often unintentional forms of discrimination — and name pronunciation, should be something more regularly funded by the district.
He told the board about changing his name to Jim after his birth name, Jaime (HIGH-may), was mispronounced by teachers and students throughout his time in school.
“I didn’t want to be there because (my math teacher) didn’t honor my name,” Armendariz said. “That is still happening in classes today.”
Armendariz said more robust diversity and inclusion programs are helping to close the achievement gaps the district is experiencing among its multicultural students.
“It’s good for all children, but not all children are failing right now,” Armendariz said.
Committee member Kaleb James outlined some of the work being done on revamping the district hiring process. The committee recommended that the district partner with three ethnically diverse regional educational institutions, utilize three ethnically diverse job posting platforms, and make more ethnically representative videos to advertise open positions. James said he also recommends hiring managers include a representative from the committee during the hiring process for administrative positions.
For retention of staff, James said he recommended requiring professional learning opportunities for all administrators about the reasons for recruiting and training a diverse staff. Currently, there are more than 50 open jobs listed on the USD 383 website.
Raisa Hossain, Manhattan High School freshman and Civic Engagement Club leader, told the board that the Asian Student Union at MHS conducted a survey of students about microaggressions they may have experienced. She said the goal is to conduct training on microaggressions annually.
“We want to help teachers understand what to do when that happens,” Hossain said. She added that one big goal of the Civic Engagement Club is to host a community conversation about the MHS Indian mascot. Hossain said the club secured grants from the National Issues Forum Institute and the Kansas Volunteer Commission to fund an action plan following community dialogues. She did not give a dollar amount for those grants, and no timeframe was given for a mascot discussion.
‘We have to
be open’
Near the end of the meeting, committee member Yesenia Anderson spoke about an incident involving her elementary school-aged son and his friends in class. She said her son’s teacher told the multicultural group of boys that they “would all end up in jail” someday, and that incidents like that are “very real” in USD 383 schools.
Board vice president Darell Edie changed the subject and said he didn’t want to end the retreat “on a negative note.”
Graber told them that was dismissive.
“There’s so many different ways to identify diversity, but we have to be open to having our hearts and minds open and be mindful or careful not to dismiss others’ perspectives because it’s hard to hear,” Graber said. “I just want us to sit with it, please.”
No action was taken following the retreat. The committee for diversity and inclusion meets on the second Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at MHS West Campus. The meetings are open to the public.