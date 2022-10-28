The Manhattan-Ogden school board left its fall retreat Wednesday evening with a better understanding of how administrators believe state assessments are more of a help than a hassle for teachers.
USD 383 testing coordinator Shannon Molt explained to board members and district administrators that state-mandated assessments give educators insight into students’ understanding of the content at their grade level. She said that insight allows teachers to see if any students might be falling behind or need additional support.
“I’ll quote Dr. (Marvin) Wade by saying, when we’re looking at assessment data, you should look at it like you’re using a flashlight, not a hammer,” Molt said.
Molt oversees all preparatory testing at Manhattan High School along with administering state assessments throughout the district. There are several types of assessments, beginning with a “screener” test that gives educators a baseline for how a particular student is performing in a particular subject. A second assessment called a diagnostic helps to find any gaps in a student’s learning. From there, students can take separate assessments that monitor their progress and fill learning gaps until they are ready for a summative assessment at the end of the school year. Molt said a student who performs well on a screener test does not need to take a follow-up diagnostic assessment.
At Manhattan High School East and West campuses, some students already have taken the PSAT and PreACT tests online as a measure of preparedness before graduation. Molt said 212 students took the PSAT on Oct. 12, and 177 freshman students took the free PreACT test Oct. 18.
Next on the assessment schedule is the ACT WorkKeys test on Nov. 2. The WorkKeys assessment, which is also free to take, measures a student’s workplace readiness. Molt said about 400 high school juniors will take that test. After that, she said she will be preparing for ACT assessments in February. Juniors and their families will receive more information about ACT prep in mid-November. All MHS students have the ability to opt out of the ACT or WorkKeys assessments with parental approval.
The other part of Molt’s job, she said, is to support the district’s Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) program.
District officials use the program to provide quicker response to students’ academic, behavioral and social-emotional needs. This framework consists of small teams of teachers and school officials at each school building who are tasked with reviewing assessment data for students and working with them in small groups. Amanda Arnold Elementary principal Kathy Stitt told the board that children at her school get excited for “Panda Time,” which is the school’s name for its MTSS group sessions.
Stitt brought a poster board with sticky notes attached that featured the names of some Amanda Arnold fifth graders who took a screener assessment for reading. Stitt explained that the poster and sticky notes help MTSS team members organize and arrange students into groups to help them overcome any learning gaps, either because of the pandemic or another underlying factor such as self-confidence issues.
Following Stitt’s poster presentation, Eisenhower Middle School assistant principal Shane Neel told board members how assessments have helped with pandemic-induced behavioral issues at EMS.
“Our behavior and classroom management issues were significant,” Neel said, “so we had to address it as a building.”
Neel said school officials adopted a program called CHAMPS, a positive behavior support system for teachers to use in classrooms in conjunction with MTSS. He said the implementation of the CHAMPS program — which is an acronym for Conversation, Help, Activity, Movement, Participation and Success — has helped students adjust to working with their peers in the classroom.
Board members said they appreciated the information presented by district educators.
“It’s no secret that I’m not a fan of assessment testing,” board president Curt Herrman said, “but I know it’s necessary. I just don’t want our teachers to teach kids how to take tests. I think that takes the creativity out of the classroom.”
Board member Jayme Morris-Hardeman agreed, saying she was “not a fan” of assessments, but she said she liked “having data to quantify how students are doing.”
The next regular USD 383 board meeting is Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the Robinson Education Center.