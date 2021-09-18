Manhattan-Ogden school district superintendent Marvin Wade is staying put for the next two years with a raise.
The school board unanimously voted to extend Wade’s contract through June 30, 2023, during its meeting Wednesday. The board last extended Wade’s contract in September 2019.
Wade will receive a 3.7% salary increase with the contract extension. This is the same boost that administrators across the district have received. The board approved the district-wide salary boost during its Aug. 18 meeting.
The original approval of salary increases did not include Wade, because he is by law an employee of the school board. According to public records obtained by The Mercury, Wade made $213,575 in 2020. The salary increase is retroactive to July 1 of this year.
This means Wade will earn an annual salary of $221,477 with the 3.7% pay boost. Board member Curt Herrman made the motion and fellow board member Katrina Lewison seconded the motion.
“A comment just to Dr. Wade — thank you for staying on board with our 383 family,” Lewison said.
“Ditto,” board president Jurdene Coleman said.
“Thank you for that comment, I’m pleased to be here,” Wade said.
Wade, 62, was officially hired by the school board in 2017 and was previously the superintendent of schools in Marshalltown, Iowa. Wade replaced former USD 383 superintendent Bob Shannon, who retired in July 2017.
Wade is a graduate of Kansas State University, Northern Colorado University and Colorado State University.
He served as middle school principal in Clay Center from 1992 to 1995 and earned his doctorate from K-State in 1995.