Manhattan-Ogden school board members on Wednesday examined their personal biases and the lenses through which they see the world during a fall retreat held virtually.
Marcia Weseman and Leah Wisdom with the Kansas Association of School Boards led the discussion, which focused on an objective to “Examine our mindset regarding privilege and equity and its manifestation in classrooms and among staff. (And to) Develop a collective understanding of the impact of equity and cultural competence on student achievement.”
One of the primary objectives for the first of three retreat sessions was self-reflection.
“What are those lenses that you bring to every situation you see?” Weseman asked the board and faculty members. “And what experiences may have influenced those?”
Weseman went first, then the others went around the virtual room and shared from what perspective they view the world, a time that they felt uncomfortable or out of place and a time they took a risk and allowed themselves to be vulnerable.
By sharing their experiences, they could become more aware of their own perspectives but also see where others are coming from, Weseman said.
The retreat also examined what equity means and the difference between equity and equality.
“I think we very much … in our community, equate equity with equality,” board president Karla Hagemeister said starting off that conversation. “There is still a lot more focus on everybody getting the same thing, not necessarily everybody getting what they need.”
Board members also touched on implicit or unconscious bias and how those can play out in the classroom and school among staff members and students.
Wisdom spoke to them about the way the brain controls a person’s thought process as it pertains to implicit bias.
“I always equate it to the caveman times — there was really a need for our brains to be able to identify danger fast and that comes from these places of unconscious bias where we automatically categorize and make split second decisions about what is dangerous or not dangerous for us,” she said. “Unfortunately, those biases can lead to stereotypes that any one of us can fall victim to and can lead to decision making that might be otherwise more thought through.”
The discussions were designed to lay the foundation for participants to contemplate before the next retreat meeting, Weseman said. The dates of the next meetings have not been set.
As board members understand the equity lens, Weseman said they can apply it to the way they develop practices and policies and allocate resources.
“As we go through this work, we are not necessarily going to say that somebody was right or wrong, that’s not going to be our role,” she said. “But it’s the ability to at least try to understand where they might have been coming from because if we understand their perspective, then we’re one step closer to trying to communicate together.”