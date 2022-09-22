The Manhattan-Ogden school district is entering a new phase of its pandemic response plan with fewer COVID testing requirements for teachers and staffers.
The update, which went into effect Thursday, includes the district only requiring one test after an exposure to someone who is positive for COVID. Also, people don’t have to test negative prior to returning to school after a positive case if symptoms improved after five days of isolation.
The district board of education approved an updated pandemic response document presented by Superintendent Marvin Wade at the board meeting Wednesday evening.
The revised document, which is now reduced to six pages, eliminates redundant or outdated information on COVID-19 and how to mitigate the virus, which has now killed more than one million people in the U.S. Wade said this plan is a “simpler version than before” and implements what’s called the “Test to Know” method.
The “Test to Know” method replaces the previously used “Test to Stay” practice, focusing on those exposed to the coronavirus and the use of testing to continue in-person learning, rather than making that person quarantine out of school until they are healthier.
Now, if a student or staff member tests positive, they must remain out of school in isolation for five days. They can return to school if their symptoms improve, such as a lack of fever for at least 24 hours without any medication. The district no longer requires a negative COVID test in order for a person to return to school, however they must wear a mask for six to 10 days after they come back.
If a person has been exposed to someone that is positive for the coronavirus, they must wear a mask for 10 days but can stay in school. School nurses will test that person the following school day. If they are negative for COVID-19, they can remain at school. If they test positive, they must go home and isolate for five days.
District spokeswoman Michele Jones said the tracking and logistics involved with previous versions of the pandemic plan “got very complicated” and that this new plan is “very simple” compared to previous plans. She said district officials noticed a rise in positive COVID-19 cases when school started Aug. 17.
“Some buildings were hit hard at first, but our numbers are coming down now,” Jones said. “With the weather changing and getting cooler, and more people gathering indoors, that might lead to another increase (in cases).”
As of Thursday, Jones said the district has given 1,056 COVID tests since Aug. 17. Across all school buildings, there have been 391 positive cases observed since the start of school. That figure includes early learning centers, as well as staff members and students.
District officials no longer maintain a digital record of COVID-19 cases in USD 383. The data dashboard which was used to monitor the virus locally was taken off the district website earlier this year due to declining cases. District administrators are still in regular contact with officials from the Riley County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for any updates on mitigation measures and COVID-19 conditions in the region.
“The goal for us is still to keep people in school,” Jones said. “If you or your student are not feeling well, please stay home, whether it could be COVID or anything.”
In other business, the board:
Approved the purchase of furniture for the new district Central Kitchen from School Specialty of Greenville, Wisc., for $45,245.
Appointed board member Karla Hagemeister as the 2022 Kansas Association of School Boards’ Convention delegate. Fellow board member Jayme Morris-Hardeman will serve as an alternate delegate.
The next USD 383 school board meeting is Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the Robinson Education Center.