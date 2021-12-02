A conversation about how to unite the school board devolved into an argument about “disrespectful” language between board members Wednesday night.
Two hours into Wednesday’s meeting, board member Kristin Brighton brought up an initiative to make cards with a board mission statement and goals, using a template from the Kansas Association of School Boards. She and board member Karla Hagemeister had been working on them.
Members were giving feedback on whether they agreed with certain items, particularly an item that dealt with whether members should act or speak independently on board matters.
Board member Brandy Santos said she would always speak about her view on school matters, and she believes that’s what she was elected to do.
Board member Darell Edie said it was important to remember that the state association doesn’t govern the local board.
“We can make this nice, cute little document, and I don’t disagree with some of the wording you have here, so don’t take me wrong in that way,” he said. “But this does not govern us. These are nice cute documents that doesn’t say anything about what we have to abide by in actuality. But it is a cute little document.”
Board president Jurdene Coleman took issue with Edie’s words.
“When you say ‘cute little document,’ it sounds super condescending,” she said. “So if you could find some different language. I get what you’re trying to say, but I didn’t even write this and it feels condescending.”
“Well it’s meant to be condescending,” Edie said, “and that’s OK.”
“It’s not,” Coleman said.
“It’s OK that it’s condescending,” Edie said.
“Well don't be,” Coleman said.
“It’s meant to be because it’s just a document,” Edie said. “And it’s all right.” He said he thinks the document has some good guidelines.
Hagemeister, who was attending via Zoom, responded to Edie’s comments.
“I wish I was there tonight, because Darell, that was condescending,” she said. “It’s not OK that you speak to us that way.”
Edie made some comments that couldn’t be heard because his microphone wasn’t on. Coleman said he was being rude.
“It makes me uncomfortable,” Coleman said. “You don’t have to be rude! You don’t have to be! It’s unnecessary.”
“But it’s OK,” Edie said.
“But it’s unnecessary,” Coleman said. “And since I’m in charge of this meeting, please stop talking, because it’s unnecessary for you to be rude.”
“I think more than anything the purpose of this document is to help us be a cohesive group that works together as a cohesive unit, and I think we’ve gotten away from that,” Hagemeister said.
Santos said she doesn’t know how effective the cards are, but she believes the intent behind them is good.
“I understand the intent, and I appreciate it,” she said.
Brighton asked board members to send their suggestions for changes rather than go through each item during the meeting.
The board moved on to other items, but Coleman addressed the argument again at the end of the session.
“There’s no reason for you to be disrespectful to me,” she said. “Because you say some crazy, outlandish stuff, and you flop your body around and you sigh. You say ridiculous things when people say stuff you don’t like, and nobody says anything at this table. We allow you to do that. The one time someone says, ‘Hey, that feels disrespectful. Please don’t say that that way,’ that’s how you respond. It’s inappropriate and unnecessary as an adult to an adult.”
Coleman said she deserved an apology.
“But anyway, thanks for your personal attack,” Edie said. “And if you took it wrongly, I am sorry. Yeah, there are times we don’t agree, and that should be OK. And each one of us have our own talking languages, and that also is OK. If it’s rude, sorry. I don’t have a doctorate degree in language. So, that’s enough said.”
Coleman's term on the board will end in January, when three new board members take office. She said she decided not to run for re-election because she wants to focus on finishing her dissertation. Edie is halfway through his four-year term.