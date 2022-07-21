School safety remained on the minds of Manhattan-Ogden school board members Wednesday after officials participated in an annual active violence drill last week.
The drill, conducted from July 12 to July 14 at the Susan B. Anthony Middle School, brought “emergency response agencies together to prepare for situations we all wish never transpire,” according to the Riley County Police Department.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Superintendent Marvin Wade and board members discussed the drill, which included school district officials along with area first responders. Wade and board members praised the drill as they launched into a larger discussion of school safety.
Board president Curt Herrman contemplated possible ways to enhance school safety that included the use of additional school resource officers. He also criticized a proposal that’s been floated nationally.
“I think it’s a terrible idea … that we should start arming our teachers,” Herrman said. He noted, among other things, the difficulties of securing a weapon safely on school property and the danger that a teacher might be misidentified as the shooter when police arrive on the scene.
Board member Karla Hagemeister stressed the importance of addressing the “root cause” of violence in schools, and she encouraged seeking out volunteers who could provide academic help and emotional support for students.
She said the task of such volunteers “would not be to patrol the schools but to read with our kids, to help with math, to help run the positive social activities that our kids need to be involved in.”
Purchases
The board approved the design and construction of additional parking at Manhattan High School West, for $63,500; the construction of a galvanized fence at the warehouse on 810 Levee Drive, for $30,312.66; and the purchase and installation of shelves for libraries at Eisenhower Middle School and at Lee, Marlatt, Ogden, Theodore Roosevelt, Bluemont and Woodrow Wilson elementary schools, for $67,282.
Board members also approved purchase of three new 71-passenger school buses from Midwest Transit for $318,156 and the purchase of a new 21-passenger SPED school bus for $92,669 from Masters Transportation. Both purchases utilized the Kansas State Department of Education Kansas Bus Purchasing Program.
Before the vote on the buses, Erik Prohaska, assistant director of transportation for the school district, noted that the purchase would likely take almost a year to complete.
“Unfortunately because of shortages, our lead time looks like about 11 months,” he said.
Prohaska, who serves as a bus driver for the district in addition to his other duties, described the practice of bus driving in glowing terms in the face of a nationwide shortage of bus drivers.
“It’s a very fulfilling and rewarding job,” he said. “The children that I drive every day are the reason why I come to work.”
LGBTQ+ advocacy
Early in the meeting, during the citizen comments phase, the board heard from 13-year-old Alexis Toews, who’s entering eighth grade this coming school year at Anthony Middle School.
Toews described ways in which educators can more accurately and appropriately talk about LGBTQ+ concepts, along with how they can approach LGBTQ+ students in accepting ways. Toews said she’d noticed that teachers don’t always correct students who use the word “gay” in pejorative ways, and she also recalled a teacher “who didn’t want the word ‘gay’ used in her classroom (at all), even if it was used in a positive way.”
Toews described a student-led educational effort.
“It is so concerning to us that a group of us have chosen to do our Girl Scouts Silver Award on educating adults who work with youth about the importance of diversity and how to be an accepting and affirming person,” she said, adding that “we are willing to provide necessary training and resources to teachers and administrators at USD 383.”
Toews’ comments were met with applause, and several adults, including board members, praised her for stepping forward.
“I want to stress how I appreciate Alexis coming up and making that statement,” Herrman said. “It takes a lot of bravery to do something like that.”