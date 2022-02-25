Manhattan-Ogden school board members and administrators on Wednesday discussed a list of goals they plan to address in the coming year.
Last month, the board set a list of priorities at the first meeting with its new members. Each member presented priorities he or she wanted to consider, and members raised their hands if they wanted to put it on the priority list.
According to meeting materials, all board members previously agreed to address:
- Mental health services for students and staff
- Classified salaries
- Personalized learning
- Future use of MHS East
- Students who are scoring in the lowest two categories during state assessments
- The district’s mission statement and goals
- Credits and graduation requirements being met by nontraditional means
- Concept for Career Academy with Manhattan Area Technical College
- Multi-tiered system of supports program meant to help struggling students
- Kansas Education Systems Accreditation (KESA) process
The board agreed to other items with some votes against them:
- Addressing a grow-your-own-teacher program meant to keep local teachers (6-1)
- Personalized learning services (6-1)
- Feasibility of providing school supplies for all students (5-2)
- English to Speakers of Other Languages programs (5-2)
- Welcoming Schools Program for LGBTQ (4-3)
- Gifted equity across the district (4-3); board advisory committees and their expectations
- Possibility of reinstating a director of diversity, equity and inclusion position (4-3)
- ROTC Program at MHS (4-3)
Board member Karla Hagemeister led the discussion at Wednesday’s retreat because she had the idea for compiling a list.
One idea for consideration is how the district could provide school supplies for kindergarten through eighth grade students without adding a major cost to the district. Board members have not discussed in depth the logistics of implementing such an initiative. On Wednesday, they brainstormed how the program could work.
Administrators and board members indicated that district-provided school supplies would be especially beneficial for low-income families who cannot always afford new supplies.
USD 383 superintendent Marvin Wade said he will review the supplies list for each school building and determine how much storage the district would be needed to house the entire district’s supplies, and whether there’s existing space available. He said he also would look at the overall feasibility of implementing a school supplies program.
Wade said the four items he wants to prioritize are improving social and emotional learning for students, an emphasis on early literacy programs, developing the district’s personalized learning approaches, and creating more postsecondary opportunities for local students. Those items are higher on the list, which the board will reference for setting future priorities.
Board members took no action following any discussion during Wednesday’s meeting.
To start off the meeting, board members participated in various group activities led by Kansas Association of School Boards leadership field specialist Marcia Weseman.
Weseman posed questions to the group about what traits a good board member possesses and what “lenses” or biases board members may bring to the table that they should be aware of. She also reminded board members of the Kansas Open Meetings Act, and how by state law the public must be able to observe board business taking place.
The next board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. March 2 in the Robinson Education Center.