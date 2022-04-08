The Manhattan-Ogden school district on Wednesday marked a turning point in its pandemic protocols by loosening restrictions on visitors and disbanding its medical advisory committee.
School board members voted to allow school principals to provide parents some access to eat lunch with their child. The board also voted to dissolve the district’s medical advisory committee and to stop updating the COVID-19 data dashboard on the district website. All of these changes will take effect Monday and form the latest update to the district’s pandemic response plan.
Superintendent Marvin Wade said since March 2 when the board voted to make masking optional districtwide, he and his staff have watched coronavirus numbers in the community fall. He said the medical advisory committee, which consisted of Manhattan-area physicians and health professionals helping the district navigate the pandemic, has been wonderful to work with in the past two years.
“The relationships built through that group will benefit our district and the community in the future,” Wade said.
Wade said he’s been “pleasantly surprised” by the downward trend of COVID-19 cases locally, and administrators will continue to monitor the number of positive cases in the area even though the dashboard will no longer be updated.
For the final week of the data dashboard, March 20-26, the student attendance rate was 93.85%, which is up slightly from 93.01% for the week of March 6-12. Staff attendance rates also increased, from 81% on March 6-12 to 86% for the most recent week, respectively. Only one student tested positive during the final week of data, and only one student was quarantined during that time. In the final week, 65 students and staffers were tested for COVID-19 with no positive results.
For parents wishing to eat lunch with their child, Wade said they are asked to call their child’s school beforehand to “reserve your spot.” The updated pandemic plan states that principals will set a number of daily spots open for parents, which will depend on the cafeteria size and the number of students eating on a given day. Parents must call their child’s school by 9 a.m. to reserve a place. School meals remain free on a federal level for all students for the remainder of the school year; parents will have to pay for a school lunch.
Wade said the district will continue COVID-19 testing at schools, as there is still funding available for the program for another year. Board vice president Darell Edie thanked building administrators for doing a great job of leading their schools through such a tough two years. He also encouraged people to remain respectful of each other.
“There’s some children who still like to wear masks, or feel they need to,” Edie said. “I appreciate that, and we need to respect that.”
SUCCESSION PLAN TABLED
Board president Curt Herrman tabled the superintendent succession plan agenda items for a later meeting. Board members Brandy Santos and Christine Weixelman were absent Wednesday, and Herrman said he wanted to make sure everyone was included in the conversation.
On March 2, members voted to allow Herrman and Edie to write a document that would name assistant superintendent Eric Reid to the lead position in case something happened to Wade. They also voted to change the language of the superintendent job description to show that a doctoral degree is “preferred” instead of “required.” In both votes, the board approved 6-0 with Weixelman abstaining because she said the actions had “further implications than just what we’re trying to do.”
While the plan is intended to be implemented in a leadership emergency, according to district officials, it would also effectively allow the district to promote Reid to the position of superintendent. Reid, who does not have a doctorate, would be able to take on the main leadership role in Wade’s absence. Herrman and Edie told The Mercury on March 24 that they would like to keep Reid in the district for “as long as possible,” after Reid was a finalist for a superintendent job in USD 230 Spring Hill, which is part of the Kansas City area.
Both Reid and Wade have said they have no plans of leaving their respective positions.
ADDITIONAL BUSINESS
Board members also approved:
- Buying audio-visual equipment for Eugene Field Early Learning Center from Cytek Media Systems of Topeka for $46,765.
- Buying security cameras and wiring equipment for Anthony and Eisenhower middle schools from Security Solutions of Junction City and Parsons Communications, Inc. for $47,691.
- Repairs to the energy recovery units at Manhattan High School West Campus from U.S. Engineering of Manhattan for $19,690.
- Purple Wave Auctions of Manhattan disposing of seven mobile trailers being used as classrooms at Amanda Arnold, Frank Bergman, Northview, Ogden, Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson elementary schools. Board president Curt Herrman said some of the trailers were originally used by the Chapman school district after that community experienced a damaging tornado in 2016.
- Adopting and purchasing i-Ready Classroom math textbooks and software for 6th-8th grades for a total cost of $319,613.
- Buying Advanced Placement (AP) U.S. History, Government, and European History textbooks for $15,484.
- Buying new furniture for the district transportation office from School Specialty of Greenville, Wisconsin for $116,503.
- Buying new furniture for the Infant Toddler Services department at Eugene Field Early Learning Center from School Specialty for $44,790.