USD 383 construction owners’ representative Trisha Brooke-Fruendt said that much of the work at the Manhattan High School West Campus is expected to be finished by the beginning of October. Ninth-grade students (who currently attend MHS East at 901 Poyntz Ave.) are scheduled to move into MHS West in fall 2023.
USD 383 construction owners’ representative Trisha Brooke-Fruendt said that much of the work at the Manhattan High School West Campus is expected to be finished by the beginning of October. Ninth-grade students (who currently attend MHS East at 901 Poyntz Ave.) are scheduled to move into MHS West in fall 2023.
A majority of Manhattan-Ogden school board members indicated they would be in favor of requiring volunteer community service hours as a part of graduation requirements in the future.
The USD 383 board members and administrators on Wednesday talked about graduation requirements for the first time in 20 years this week. Board members floated some ideas that drew favor, such as seniors completing some community service hours to graduate. Their discussion comes on the heels of the Kansas State Department of Education’s Graduation Requirements Task Force releasing its recommendations for students to get career and real-world experience before graduation.
District assistant superintendent Eric Reid said board members put graduation requirements on their list of meeting discussion topics earlier in the year, and Wednesday’s talks happened to coincide with the state task force’s report.
“They just wanted to have the conversation,” Reid said. “It’s a more complicated subject than people realize.”
Reid said it’s never a bad thing to look at ways to do things better or differently. Manhattan High School Principal Mike Dorst and director of secondary education Trina Dibbini spoke with board members about requirements and what other districts require of high school seniors before they can receive a diploma. Currently MHS seniors must complete 24 credits to graduate: four in English, one in fine arts, two in health/PE, three in mathematics, three in science, three in social sciences and eight elective credits. The state requirement is 21 credits.
Board members voiced no issues with the current 24-credit requirement at MHS. Their discussion touched on several proposals from the state task force for revamping which credits are needed to graduate and how those credits are broken up among classes.
According to the Kansas Association of School Boards, the task force recommended:
The current requirement of four units of English be converted to 3.5 credits of English and a half credit of communications, such as debate, speech or forensics.
The current three units of history and government and one unit of fine arts would be converted to 2.5 credits of social studies, one credit of humanities, and a half credit of fine arts, including music, art, and theater.
The current requirement of three units of science and three units of math would become three units of math, three of science and one elective, including computer science, advanced science, advanced career technical education or advance technology.
One unit of physical education and six elective units would become a half credit of physical education, half credit of health, half credit of personal finance and 4.5 units of electives.
Another recommendation from the task force was to have students complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) before graduating, with a provision to opt out if desired. Board members did not express any strong opinions one way or another about this particular measure.
Board president Curt Herrman said it had been 20 years since the board reviewed graduation requirements. The board began talking about looking at graduation credits during its winter retreat in February, and again during the July 20 board meeting there was discussion about credits.
No action was taken following the discussion by the board. The state board of education will review and talk about the task force’s recommendations later in the year, with the option to implement some, all, or none of the recommended ideas.