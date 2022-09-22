A majority of Manhattan-Ogden school board members indicated they would be in favor of requiring volunteer community service hours as a part of graduation requirements in the future.

The USD 383 board members and administrators on Wednesday talked about graduation requirements for the first time in 20 years this week. Board members floated some ideas that drew favor, such as seniors completing some community service hours to graduate. Their discussion comes on the heels of the Kansas State Department of Education’s Graduation Requirements Task Force releasing its recommendations for students to get career and real-world experience before graduation.