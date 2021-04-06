Manhattan-Ogden school board members are set to review several changes to renovations scheduled for Manhattan High School West Campus.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Robinson Education Center. The district also will livestream the meeting on its Facebook page, Manhattan-Ogden USD 383.
Crews from McCown Gordon Construction are tackling several projects at MHS West, and the agenda lists multiple change orders up for approval. Those include adding fire protection and heavy gauge ducting in the gymnasium, changes to the layout of a physical training room, as well as the rerouting of communication cables and other modifications to the tennis courts.
The total cost for changes is $48,902, increasing the guaranteed maximum price to about $27.45 million.
BHS Construction is requesting a change order for another renovation project. Crews with BHS have been renovating outdated portions of Frank Bergman Elementary, and the new change order would include labor and equipment for an improvement to the school’s fire alarm system at a total cost of $24,862.
The guaranteed maximum price for the project would increase to $308,395. The district originally set the contract at $219,552. USD 383 has made more than $88,000 worth of changes to this project since renovations began at Bergman last summer.
The district’s $129.5 million bond initiative passed in November 2018 is the funding source for both projects.
District officials also will give a report to the board on the status of the Special Education/Gifted Ed program. In the agenda, district officials state the number of students with disabilities receiving special education services in USD 383 is 1,216 for the 2020-21 school year. That number has increased by 56, from 1,160 students in the 2019-20 academic year. Meanwhile, the number of students identified as gifted in the district decreased, from 371 students for 2019-20, to 353 for the 2020-21 school year.
Additionally, board members are set to review an application for supplemental funding for the Head Start and Early Head Start programs. The application is due April 15, and the supplemental funds would account for a cost-of-living adjustment. The total is $20,033 with $18,566 potentially going to Head Start and $1,467 being allocated to Early Head Start.
In other business, the board will review:
- Buying audio-visual systems and necessary electrical work for College Hill Early Learning Center from Cytek and Economy Electric for $38,197.
- Buying additional copies of the Connect 4 Learning picture books for the early learning classrooms from Kaplan for $24,999.
- Buying a new collection of books for Eugene Field Early Learning Center, as well as Spanish titles for both early learning facilities, from library book aggregator Follett for $39,507. Eugene Field has not had a library in the past, but renovations to the building under the district bond project will create one.
- Accepting a $12,600 cash grant from Riley County Raising Riley to College Hill Early Learning Center for reduced fees for families.