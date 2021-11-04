Manhattan-Ogden school board member Karla Hagemeister said Wednesday that she was “still processing” the fact that she was voted onto the board for another term.
Hagemeister won her seat on the board for four more years following the unofficial final results of the USD 383 election Tuesday. She received the most votes out of the field of six candidates, with 4,543.
“I thought by tonight I’d have something processed in my head about what to say,” Hagemeister said during the board meeting, “but I’m just not there yet.”
Hagemeister said it was a “very hard” election for everyone involved, and that she is “grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve.” Fellow candidates Christine Weixelman and Jayme Morris-Hardeman secured two of the three open seats.
Board member Katrina Lewison, who attended the meeting virtually, joined fellow board member Darell Edie in thanking all the candidates who showed interest in the USD 383 race. Lewison and board president Jurdene Coleman’s seats, along with Hagemeister’s, were open in this year’s election. Coleman and Lewison did not seek re-election.
Board member Curt Hermann also apologized for comments he made, then deleted, on Facebook Sunday regarding his frustration with political party involvement in a nonpartisan election.
“It makes my heart hurt … to say that the other candidates, that Christine (Weixelman), Betty (Mattingly-Ebert) and Steven (Ruzzin) were not running in the race to help kids,” Hermann said. “That couldn’t be further from the truth.”
Hermann said his anger was “directed mostly at the Republicans and Democrats” and the parties “got way too involved” in the school board election. He said he appreciated that Weixelman and Mattingly-Ebert have attended most board meetings since this spring.
Mattingly-Ebert spoke during public comment period at the beginning of the meeting. She said she also wanted to extend her congratulations to the election winners, but also “bid farewell to outgoing board members.”
“While I’m disappointed I’m not joining you, I’m excited about this new board,” Mattingly-Ebert said. “I know there are others like me who are eager to see how you’ll keep your campaign promises.”
Weixelman also attended the meeting but did not speak publicly. She told The Mercury she is “truly humbled and thankful for the support in attaining this win.”
“I truly appreciate all the time, effort, money, spreading the word, posting signs, handing out flyers and all the things I’m not aware of that were done in support of my campaign,” Weixelman said. “I truly appreciate each person, action and prayer.”
Purchases
In other business, board members approved buying a property at 2128 Oak Street for $168,500. Officials said they want to use that land to expand parking at Manhattan High School West Campus and help improve access to practice fields on the west side of the school.
The real estate sale contract included in district agenda documents lists the Lawrence J. Gassman Estate as the seller. The district will close on the deal and take possession of the property on Dec. 29, according to the contract.
Additionally, board members:
- Approved the purchase of IT racks, switches, and installation services for Eugene Field Early Learning Center from educational tech company K12 for $90,753.
- Approved the purchase of kitchen supplies and equipment from TriMark Foodservice of Lenexa for $49,877. A new kitchen is being constructed at MHS West for family and consumer science classes in the restaurant and event management career pathway. The cost includes a refrigerator and freezer, handwashing sinks, seven new gas ranges, a dishwasher, and a stackable washer/dryer.
- Approved buying two new maintenance pickup trucks from Clark Equipment Company of West Fargo, North Dakota for $35,344, and a new custodial van from National Auto Fleet Group of Watsonville, California for $28,895.