The Manhattan-Ogden school district is losing several educators to retirement in the coming year, including district superintendent Marvin Wade and director of business services Lew Faust.
The USD 383 school board approved the consent agenda, which includes the human resources report, during its meeting Wednesday evening.
Board president Curt Herrman said he was “reluctant” to read the list of retiring employees, which included Wade and Faust. Both administrators’ last day with the district will be June 30.
“I’m sad to see all of you guys go, and the years of experience along with that,” Herrman said.
Board vice president Darell Edie congratulated Wade, Faust and the other retirees.
“We really appreciate all of the hard work you all have put in,” he said.
Along with Wade and Faust, there are eight people retiring from USD 383 in the coming year:
- Larry Myers, assistant principal at Manhattan High School
- Scott Freeby, Eisenhower Middle School music teacher
- Andrea Fields, 4th grade teacher at Woodrow Wilson Elementary
- Robert Harper, PE teacher at MHS East Campus
- Dennis Eickhoff, 6th grade math teacher at Anthony Middle School
- Thomas Brown, PC support manager in the district IT department
- Carla Johnston, Special Education Gifted Facilitator at Bergman Elementary
- Carol Higley, library media specialist at MHS-East Campus
Additionally, Bergman Elementary principal Stephen Koch’s retirement was approved at the Nov. 2 board meeting.
Wade said this wasn’t a case of him getting pushed out of a job so assistant superintendent Eric Reid could take over. Board members voted to name Reid as Wade’s successor upon Wade’s retirement at their April 20 meeting.
“This is what I wanted to see,” Wade said. “I feel good about this process, and the board has waited for me to decide that it’s time to do this.”
Wade, 65, told The Mercury he came to the decision to retire naturally, upon reflecting on his career Monday. A native of Carbondale, Ill., Wade grew up in the Denver, Colo. area. He is a graduate of Northern Colorado University, Colorado State University, and Kansas State University. He received his doctorate from KSU in 1995 while working as the middle school principal in Clay Center. In 2017, Wade left the school district in Marshalltown, Iowa, to replace the retiring USD 383 superintendent Bob Shannon. In total, he’s been in education for 40 years, with 23 of those as a superintendent.
Faust, who is just a few months younger than Wade, has worked in education for 43 years. He joined USD 383 in 2009, spending two years as director of the Open Door tutoring and test-prep program before becoming the director of business services.
“I started my career in 1980,” Faust said. “It’s been a long and enjoyable career. I’ve spent time in three districts, McPherson, McLouth, and then Manhattan. I decided it’s time to wrap the career up and look at the next chapter of life, and to make a transition to slowing down and doing some of the things my wife and I have wanted to do together all these years.”
Born and raised in Derby, Faust spent 25 years in USD 418 McPherson as a teacher and high school principal before coming to Manhattan. He said there’s been a lot of changes in the field of education since he started in 1980, from the Nation at Risk program led by President Ronald Reagan to No Child Left Behind from the Bush administration in the early 2000s.
“It’s all different versions of things all designed to improve student performance,” Faust said, “and I think we have over time, there’s just different ways that we’ve approached it.”
Reid said Wade and Faust have been “great teammates” and that he has great respect for both men.
“Something I appreciate about both of them is, they’re not in it for themselves,” Reid said. “They want to do great work for the benefit of kids and families in the community. It’s great working with people like that.”
Reid said he’s watched Wade work through difficult situations “with poise and patience,” and that it’s inspired him to work to improve his own interactions with others. He said Faust’s financial savvy and dedication to the district are proof that Bob Shannon, the superintendent whom Wade replaced, knew how to hire good people “who were in it for the right reasons.”
Faust and Wade both said there’s a sense of relief that comes with announcing their retirements. Faust told The Mercury he actually worked a year longer than he anticipated because he wanted to stay and see through the bond construction. District construction projects won’t be entirely finished by the time Faust and Wade exit the district in June, but Wade said he and Faust will “both be around” until then to help with transitions in staffing.
“I will miss a lot of parts of the job,” Wade said. “We get to do a lot of different things, talk to a lot of different people, and learn a lot of different things.”
“There’s a lot of great people you come into touch with and work with,” Faust said.
“I know we’ve made a difference in a lot of lives in our time in education,” Wade said, “and that’s really rewarding.”
In other business, the board approved a spate of purchases, including:
• Projectors from Cytek Media Systems of Topeka through the State of Kansas contract for the Lee Elementary School cafeteria and gymnasium for $70,025.
• Cisco digital networking equipment, technical support and licensing from K12itc of Kansas City, MO for $532,217.
• New furniture for Eugene Field Early Learning Center from School Specialty, including installation, for $13,387.
• Installation of pole lights from McCown Gordon Construction of Manhattan, security cameras from ADS Security of Liberty, MO, and a wireless bridge system from Parson Communications of Manhattan for a security system at the district warehouse on Levee Drive for $77,087.