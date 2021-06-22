The Manhattan-Ogden school board approved spending $130,000 in federal money for the district's early learning program during a special meeting Tuesday morning.
Assistant director of early learning Andy Hutchinson presented a change in how federal money for the Head Start program will be spent.
The four board members that were present – Karla Hagemeister, Brandy Santos, Darell Edie, and Curt Hermann – passed a measure allowing Hutchinson to transfer up to $130,000 from a district cost category labeled “other,” which contains some federal money, to one designated for equipment expenditures.
The district will use about $40,000 to help buy school buses for the early learning program and $90,000 to help pay for new playground equipment at Eugene Field Early Learning Center.
Since the funding change relates to equipment, approval from the board is required before any money transfers can take place. Board members agreed to buy buses for early learning in November and approved the Eugene Field playground equipment purchase on March 24.
The bus purchases will use CARES Act funding – federal money designated for COVID relief. The playground equipment purchase will use 2020-21 Head Start grant money.
Both purchases will empty the remaining balance for CARES Act and Head Start funding this school year.
Hutchinson told board members more federal money is coming to the district through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Board members Jurdene Coleman, Katrina Lewison and Kristin Brighton were absent from the meeting. Former board president Karla Hagemeister led the meeting, which lasted four minutes before the board adjourned.
The next meeting for the board at 6:30 p.m. June 30.