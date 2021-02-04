The Manhattan-Ogden school board gave preliminary approval for a new attendance boundary map for the district.
During their regular meeting Wednesday evening, the school board voted 6-1 in favor of the option that didn't include sending some students from Manhattan to Ogden. This came after a district-formed committee led several months of public meetings and online comment period.
The favored option would remove the proposed “island” within the Miller Parkway area, which means students living along Scenic Drive, Ledgestone Drive, and Stone Pointe would stay in Manhattan and not be bussed to Ogden. It also maintains more of a true east/west split for the middle schools, with students in the east going to Eisenhower and students out west going to Anthony Middle School.
Board member Brandy Santos voted no, saying she preferred a different map, but did not elaborate on why she wanted a different option.
Assistant superintendent Eric Reid said the recommended option is not exempt from challenges. Reid said the district would have 40 to 50 choices for redistricting maps to present to the community if they were to offer every single option on the table, yet they had to narrow it down to which choice best maintained smaller class sizes while not overpopulating any particular school building.
“Any time you move anything, you throw other things off,” Reid said.
With this new boundary map, Reid said there are several neighborhoods in Manhattan that will see changes to their designated elementary schools.
The residents on the west side of Tuttle Creek Lake, along with the neighborhood on the west side of Anderson Avenue will move to Bergman Elementary. Parts of the Miller Ranch area will be zoned into Bergman, as well as Amanda Arnold Elementary. Reid said some of the far areas of the Scenic Drive neighborhood will shift elementary and middle schools, and those residents will be informed of the changes by the district at a later date. Boundary shifts also can be found south of Fort Riley Boulevard, with students living in that area now going to Theodore Roosevelt Elementary. Reid said some students on the east side of Manhattan will move from Marlatt Elementary to Bergman. The Redbud Estates neighborhood will stay with Bergman, and students living around the Kansas State University campus will remain with Lee Elementary.
The redrawing of attendance boundaries is necessary before the district can open Oliver Brown Elementary to students in August. The board also officially approved a mascot of the bison and a school color scheme of brown and gold for the new elementary school during their meeting.
The board has five choices of redrawn boundary maps for consideration, which are available for viewing on the district website. Reid said his team never found a perfectly-balanced plan in any of the map options, and that keeping neighborhoods intact while maintaining the best use of school buildings was extremely difficult.
“Building considerations and utilizations were a big thing for us,” Reid said.
Reid said redistricting is not a fun process, even though he said he personally enjoys maps and figuring out problems. He said the hardest part of redistricting is there is no way to do it where a resident does not feel they are being “short-changed” in some fashion.
“I don’t like what this does to people,” Reid said. “I don’t like how people feel devalued when we change something, or it’s different than they expected.”
Santos asked Reid about any comments from individuals who work at or live near Ogden Elementary, and how they felt about the redistricting proposal. Reid said Ogden’s principal, Jim Armendariz, wants for the school what every building in the district wants — to be used to its maximum.
“Ogden is a great school; I think that fact is so under-announced,” Santos said.
Board president Jurdene Coleman asked about transfer requests, and why students transferring to different schools would be allowed even after redrawing the boundary lines. Reid said the district cannot guarantee whether a transfer request is approved. He said this year the district received about 300 transfer requests.
“I love it when people love their school,” Reid said. “That’s what a lot of those requests are; people who move across town but want to stay with their school.”
Reid said just because a school in the district may have space for a transfer, or multiple, does not necessarily mean that school has the proper staffing to handle the increase in students. He said a forced transfer — where a student is moved from one school to another because of overpopulation — is an “absolutely miserable” process, and one of the most inefficient things the district does. Board member Curt Herrman said the district did not allow transfers in a past redistricting effort he sat on the board for. He said he thought the board-selected option made the most sense. Board member Darell Edie said he appreciated the balancing act performed by the district.
“I actually think you guys have done a pretty good job of balancing all that out,” Edie said. “It’s proven in your numbers.”
Before the start of the regular meeting, the board held a public comment period on the proposed boundary edits. Lee Elementary School art teacher Angela Moore said she was concerned with the redistricting choice as it applied to the capacity of Lee, and available staffing to handle any changes in student population. She said she was stopped by the president of the school’s parent-teacher organization, who told Moore they would lose many of the supportive families who live in the Scenic Drive area.
“For us at Lee, that is an enormous change,” Moore said.
Only two other individuals voiced their concerns during the public comment period. Calvin Sanders of the Whispering Meadows neighborhood said he would prefer to see a line drawn horizontally across his neighborhood instead of vertically to better accommodate those residents. Kelsey Brooks of the Sunnyside neighborhood said if it was not too late, she would like to see another map which showed more options which addressed public concern.
The board will hold another period for public comment on the attendance boundary changes before a final vote at their next regular meeting Feb. 17.
In other business, the board:
- Approved buying child nutrition software at an annual price of $24,685.
- Approved several cash donations and grants, including a $12,600 grant from Riley County Raising Riley to the College Hill Early Learning Center for reduced fees for families.
- Approved buying a dish-washing machine for Amanda Arnold Elementary for $16,249 from Sunflower Restaurant Supply in Salina. This new dish machine will replace a non-functioning unit. Food service workers at Amanda Arnold have been using foam lunch trays and washing dishes by hand since the old machine broke.