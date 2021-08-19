The Manhattan-Ogden school district’s classified staff members and administrators will receive a pay raise this school year.
The school board approved a measure Wednesday to give classified employees a 3.7% wage increase for the 2021-22 school year. This is an addition to the district’s decision to cover the higher cost of health insurance benefits for all eligible employees enrolled in the USD 383 benefits plan, resulting in a 4.45% total increase.
The board also voted in favor of a 3.7% salary increase for district administrators, coordinators and department managers for 2021-22. District officials said the amount of the actual pay boost will vary depending on the individual employee’s position and how long they’ve been employed by the district. This raise will be retroactive to July 4 of this year and apply to people who were employed with USD 383 before April 1.
The pay raise for administrators does not include district superintendent Marvin Wade. As an employee of the school board, Wade’s salary is determined via separate action. Wade made $213,575 in 2020, according to data The Mercury obtained through the state’s open records laws.
Wages for USD 383 classified staff, which includes food service, custodial/maintenance, office professionals, teacher aides and paraprofessionals, and transportation workers, typically increases every year. In December, the district gave all entry-level employees and classified staff salaries an extra $1 per hour along with a 3.5% increase in July 2020 on top of their previous raises.
These raises are included in the proposed 2021-22 budget. The board will likely vote on the full budget during its Sept. 1 meeting.
Enrollment data
The board also heard the preliminary enrollment report from assistant superintendent Eric Reid. The district has 6,192 students enrolled in classes on Wednesday. That is an increase of 36 students from fall 2020 enrollment. Reid said the Wednesday total is for “kids that showed up plus kids that called in absent.”
Preliminary data indicated the district had 2,915 elementary students, 1,461 middle school students, and 1,816 high school students. The official district enrollment count will take place in September.
Reid said the total numbers “weren’t super surprising,” and that the main change in preliminary figures is in the distribution of students across schools, with the addition of Oliver Brown Elementary and the relocation of 6th-grade students to Eisenhower and Anthony middle schools.
Reid said he is still awaiting enrollment data from Manhattan Virtual Academy, and that there were a few students who switched from USD 383 to the Virtual Academy for 2021-22, although he did not know how many students exactly.
Reid said the district had about 300 students from last year who did not re-enroll in school, likely because they do not feel safe in class during the pandemic or because their families felt the district was being too strict in their health protocols. The preliminary head count also does not include the district’s adult learners or preschoolers.
Other business
In other business, the board approved:
- An amendment of $4,673 to the guaranteed maximum price for construction at Manhattan High School – West Campus, for items like parking lot lighting fixtures and paint work. That brings the total guaranteed maximum price to $27.56 million. The guaranteed maximum price can be altered with approval from the board if construction costs exceed the amount projected by district officials. McCown Gordon Construction is handling building renovations.
- Buying additional badge access points and gateways for some entrances at MHS West from CBS Door and Hardware of Manhattan for $47,664.
- Buying information technology racks and switches for MHS West from educational IT company K12 for $40,953.
- Buying new reading and language arts textbooks from McGraw-Hill called ‘Wonders’ for $34,671.
- Committee and school assignments for board members for the 2021-22 school year. Board members sit in on different local government committees and are each assigned schools to regularly visit and support.