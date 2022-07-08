The Manhattan-Ogden school board Wednesday unanimously approved the district’s pandemic response plan for the 2022-23 school year.
The policy is largely unchanged from the one in place at the end of the most recent school year. Superintendent Marvin Wade said the plan focuses on vaccination and contact tracing to prevent the spread.
The policy now notes that children 6 months and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Masks will not be required in USD 383 buildings unless people have been identified as close contacts of a positive case.
The policy will keep in place the district’s Test To Stay program allowing students and staff to attend school in person. People in that program must wear a mask and will be tested by the school twice a day for seven days after their most recent contact. Those who test positive or develop symptoms must isolate for five days and then must wear a mask in school for another five days.
Board president Curt Herrman said he was pleased with the plan, and it reflected what the district has learned during the pandemic.
“Two years ago we had nothing,” Herrman said. “And now we have something in place. I think society has learned a lot.”
The board also approved some purchases for the district:
• $23,157 to McCown Gordon Construction to replace rusted doors at the transportation building.
• $459,866 to CBS Door & Hardware for card access locks at Lee and Amanda Arnold elementary schools. Crews have installed these locks at other schools during various bond construction projects.
• $17,991 to Capstone for online digital program Pebble Go Gold, Next, and Spanish for K-5.
• $11,748 to US Engineering for gas line repairs at Anthony Middle School.
The school board will hold its next meeting on July 20.