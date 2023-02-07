Eric Reid, Manhattan-Ogden school district assistant superintendent, said he’s happy with how the process for choosing his replacement is going.
Reid told The Mercury that USD 383 interviewed four candidates for the assistant superintendent position during the last week of January. The district is seeking someone to fill Reid’s seat once he becomes the superintendent July 1. Current superintendent Marvin Wade is retiring June 30 after serving in the role since 2017.
“We’ve had some good strong candidates,” Reid said.
The candidates are Michael Couch, Nathan Downs, Jennifer Gatz and Catherine Wilson.
Couch is the superintendent and principal for the Kickapoo Nation School in Powhattan. He has a bachelor’s from Oklahoma Christian University and a master’s in school administration from Northwestern Oklahoma State.
Downs is serving as the executive director of special education for USD 475 Geary County. He has bachelor’s and master’s degress in psychology from Pittsburg State University, and a master’s in educational leadership from K-State.
Gatz is the assistant superintendent for USD 113 Prairie Hills in Sabetha. She has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Kansas State University, and a master’s in educational leadership from Fort Hays State University.
Wilson is the superintendent/7-12 principal for Oxford Public Schools. She has bachelor, master, and doctorate degrees in education from Wichita State University.
Reid said he hopes to bring the name of the chosen candidate to the school board Feb. 15.