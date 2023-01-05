Manhattan-Ogden school district assistant superintendent Eric Reid will earn slightly less than superintendent Marvin Wade when he takes over Wade’s position this summer.
The Manhattan-Ogden school board approved Reid’s contract for superintendent during the board meeting Wednesday. Reid will start as superintendent July 1, the day after Wade’s official retirement. Reid will receive a salary of $205,000 as superintendent.
According to public records obtained by The Mercury through Kansas open records laws, Wade earned a salary of $217,432 in 2021. For the same year, Reid received a salary of $132,068 as assistant superintendent.
Board members held an executive session to discuss Reid’s contract. Following the executive session, the board voted in favor of the contract, which is up for renewal in two years. Board members expressed satisfaction following the vote but did not comment on it further. Board president Curt Herrman said he was “glad to get it done.”
Last month, board members approved Reid’s transition into the superintendent position. At their Dec. 21 meeting, board members voted to have Herrman write a letter indicating the board’s expectations for a superintendent transition process. The letter, which is available on The Mercury website, states in part that Reid will be responsible for selecting and hiring an assistant superintendent, and that he will consult with Wade as needed about other superintendent duties.
Herrman and other board members said they recognized that Reid is already equipped for the superintendent position, having previously served as superintendent of USD 327 Ellsworth-Kanopolis-Geneseo. Reid joined USD 383 in 2015, replacing former assistant superintendent Robert Seymour.
Officials proposed a plan for Reid to take over the superintendent job last February in order to retain him, after he was announced as a candidate for a superintendent job in a Kansas City-area school district.
Wade announced his retirement from the district in November. Wade has served as USD 383 superintendent since 2017, replacing former superintendent Bob Shannon.