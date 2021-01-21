The Manhattan-Ogden School District’s newest elementary school now has a mascot and school colors.
The USD 383 Board of Education voted Wednesday to approve the bison as the mascot and a color scheme of brown and gold for Oliver Brown Elementary. Newly appointed board president Jurdene Coleman and board member Brandy Santos both preferred the owl as the school’s mascot.
“I’m gravely saddened that my owl didn’t make it,” Coleman said in jest. She acknowledged the community consensus was in favor of the bison as mascot, with 57% of the 1,600 survey responses choosing it.
At the beginning of the regular meeting, Coleman was appointed to the role of board president, taking over for Karla Hagemeister, who served as president through 2020. Coleman was previously vice president; board member Kristin Brighton will take on vice-president duties. Coleman said she will probably be an unconventional leader in some ways.
“Some of the things I have going on will mean I’ll have to be gone sometimes,” Coleman said. “Kristin (Brighton) will have to sit in the president’s seat during those meetings.”
Hagemeister said she had quite a year as president of the board, and it was not what she had anticipated.
“This last year has been very humbling for me in a lot of ways,” Hagemeister said. “It’s challenged me, and I hope it’s grown me, and I definitely could not have done it without you all.”
Brighton also said how it has been an interesting year as a school board member and shared that connection with Santos; the two were elected in 2019.
“We won’t know what a normal year is like,” Brighton said to Santos.
Staffing
Superintendent Marvin Wade told the board that the district still needs to hire a principal for Oliver Brown. He said they had 18 applicants for the job and will review the candidates and continue with the hiring process in the coming months.
During his report to the board, Wade said the district has committed to increasing salaries for teachers and staff.
The district has hired 32 paraprofessionals since Dec. 1, and during the meeting the board approved hiring three new food service workers and six new substitute teachers.
Wade, assistant superintendent Eric Reid, and the board tied their discussion of staffing to coronavirus concerns and vaccinations. Wade said his officials knew there was going to be a rise in quarantine cases as students and teachers returned from winter break.
The district looks at various metrics to make decisions regarding COVID-19 protocols, including staff attendance. Staffers’ attendance from Jan. 10 through 16 dropped from 88% to 87%
“That’s a 1-percentage-point change, but it’s going the wrong direction,” Wade said. “We can’t go too many more percentage points under before it becomes an issue.”
COVID-19 protocols
According to the district’s coronavirus data dashboard, for the week of Jan. 10-16 22 students in the district tested positive out of approximately 6,300 in total. Eleven staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during that timeframe out of about 1,400. For that same period, 368 students and 22 staff members were reported to be in quarantine.
Wade has said at previous meetings school buildings are among the safest places for children right now, with the pandemic protocols in place. All district school buildings have personal protective equipment installed, and teachers will soon be receiving their vaccinations against COVID-19 as part of the second phase of vaccine rollout in Riley County. The Riley County Health Department has a link to a list on its website where people can submit their information to help county health officials distribute the vaccine once it is available to the public. Wade, along with Hagemeister and other board members, encouraged people in attendance to get vaccinated.
Redistricting
Reid also spoke about the efforts to redraw school attendance boundary lines. Three new redistricting map options are on the USD 383 website for the public to review and offer their thoughts on.
The comment period ends at 5 p.m. Friday, and the redistricting team will meet next week to work on finalizing their recommendation for a plan to bring to the board. Reid said the group has been receiving public comments, which have “taken a notch up in civility.” He said redistricting is tough, as it must adhere to the priorities outlined by the school board at the beginning of the process, as well as factor in public input and consultant recommendations.
In other business, the board heard a report from career and technical education coordinator Chris Holborn on the demand for classes in his program, and some of the opportunities available to students who wish to pursue a technical career or receive hands-on learning experience. The board also received a written update on mid-year graduates in the district. Eighty-eight students graduated from Manhattan High School at the end of the fall semester — an increase from 35 for the 2019 school year. Ten students graduated from Manhattan Alternative High School, and five from the Manhattan Virtual Academy.
The board began its meeting with reports on enrollment and strategic planning from each elementary school principal in the district. It also approved the following:
• The continuation of paid leave and other benefits for district employees who become infected with or must quarantine because of COVID-19.
• The purchase of audio/visual equipment for Oliver Brown Elementary from Cytek Media Systems in Topeka for $130,224.
The next regular board meeting is set for Feb. 3.