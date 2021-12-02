School board members approved the addition of new classes and listened to presentations on ESOL and Manhattan Virtual academy.
On Wednesday the USD 383 board gave initial approval to Adaptive Performing Arts, Advanced Spreadsheet and Database, Computer Coding 1 and French 4. The proposal also adds two classes that count as concurrent credit with Manhattan Area Technical College: American Government and Agricultural TIG Welding.
English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) coordinator Emily Cherms emphasized the importance of ESOL. Currently, the number of ESOL certified teachers in the district is 11.6, serving 490 students across 16 sites. “We are about a 45-to-1 ratio," Cherms said, adding that she would like to see more funding to bring that ratio down. Cherms said the weight of funding for ESOL programs has not changed since 1992, and she wants to see more funding opportunities. The program has been putting together bilingual book bags, including English books, books in students’ native language, dictionaries, bilingual dictionaries, and other resources to support literacy.
The program also teaches technology literacy, which includes teaching how to use Infinite Campus, email and social media literacy for parents and students.
Manhattan Virtual Academy coordinator Brooke Blanck discussed students’ accomplishments using Manhattan Virtual Academy, the district's online school platform. She reported that it has a 97-percent graduation rate. The agenda reports 232 full-time students across the state for the 2021-2022 school year. She said the virtual academy allows students to focus on outside activities like dance, ballet, rodeo and various other activities.
Board member Katrina Lewison commended Blanck on her efforts.
“I want to commend you and your MVA team for doubling in size this year, and it seems you just pick up the pieces and continue to drive on,” Lewison said. “I know that it has been a monumental effort to pull together that curriculum, especially for the younger kids and do that flawlessly.”
In other business:
The board approved new projectors from Cytek Media to be purchased; the projectors will cost $297,100. In addition to the projectors, 400 iPads and 20 MacBook Air laptops, and 20 Mac Minis, will be purchased from Apple Inc. for $167,560. Motion carried 7-0 on both purchases.