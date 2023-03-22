The Manhattan-Ogden school board approved the district’s portion of a settlement from a combined lawsuit against tobacco company Juul.
Board members voted Wednesday to accept the settlement agreement from Wagstaff & Cartmell, LLP, a Kansas City law firm that was working on several separate lawsuits against Juul. The district is not releasing the amount of the settlement.
The board voted in December 2019 to join other school districts across the nation in suing Juul. Board members received an update on the lawsuit during an executive session March 1. The combined class-action suits are intended to hold Juul responsible for the effects of a vaping epidemic among the country’s teenagers, arguing that school districts have had to divert education resources toward monitoring and disciplining students who vape.
In January, a U.S. district judge in San Francisco approved a $255 million settlement resolving the class action suit. Attorneys for the school districts argued that Juul — through its aggressive marketing toward teenagers and use of more efficient, addictive chemicals — played a large role in creating the epidemic.
In 2022, Juul Labs reached settlements that covered more than 5,000 cases brought upon by thousands of people who complained about the addictiveness of the company’s vape products. Juul dropped all U.S. advertising and discontinued most of its vape flavors in 2019. The company is facing close to 4,000 current lawsuits.
PURCHASES
In other business, board members approved a spate of purchases, including:
•An enhanced fiber optic network for Manhattan High School from Parsons Communications of Manhattan for $32,380. District officials’ plan is to complete the schoolwide fiber update by the end of this summer.
•A bid from Riley Construction of Wamego to build a new greenhouse at MHS for $921,350. The existing MHS 25-foot-by-50-foot greenhouse was thought to have been built in the 1970s. The structure has primarily been used by the special education department’s greenhouse course over the past few years, and officials said the building has outlived its useful lifespan of 12 to 20 years. Right now, the greenhouse is being used four to five hours per day by about 40 to 50 students.
•The purchase of iPads, MacBooks, cases, cables and adapters from Apple, Inc.; monitors from ITSavvy of Addison, Illinois; and carts and cases from CDW-G of Chicago for $671,944.
•Maintenance of building HVAC chillers at both MHS East and West campuses from P1 Service LLC of Wichita for $13,680.
•Approval to add a Jobs for America’s Graduates-Kansas (JAG-K) specialist at both Anthony and Eisenhower middle schools, as well as an additional JAG-K specialist at MHS, for $33,660.
•A grant of $33,512 from the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation’s Deihl Community Arts Grants Fund. The grant will be used to paint a mural that will be attached on the southern face of the Lee Elementary School building, parallel to Anderson Avenue.
Murals cannot be painted directly onto school building surfaces, per district rules, but the mural will be painted on a weatherproof surface that will be mounted to the school.
Lee Elementary students and staff chose artist Layne Stafford to paint the school’s mural. Stafford is a freelance muralist with more than 18 years of experience. Stafford also has painted a panda scene in Amanda Arnold Elementary to commemorate past school classes, as well as mustang mascot imagery throughout Rock Creek High School.