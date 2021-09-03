The Manhattan-Ogden school board has unanimously approved the district’s operating budget for fiscal year 2022, which will lead to an increased tax bill from the district of 2.2% for the average homeowner.
The board voted on the measure during its meeting Wednesday after a public hearing at which no one spoke.
The district budget is $134.6 million, an increase of $5 million from the FY21 budget of about $129 million.
The 2022 budget has a property tax rate of 61.619 mills, which is down 0.026 mills from the 2021 fiscal year. A mill is $1 for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
With that rate, the owner of a $100,000 home paying $662.98 in 2021 would pay $678.22 in 2022, considering the average value of an existing single-family home in Riley County increased by 2.2%. This would be an increase of $15.24 or 2.2% from 2021.
The board passed both the budget without comment. Both documents will now be sent to the Riley County Clerk’s Office and the Kansas State Department of Education by Sept. 20 for certification. The budget document was published in The Mercury Aug. 7 as required by law.
Instruction costs account for 51% of total expenditures for the district at $57.3 million. That’s an increase over the 2020-21 actual instruction costs of $52 million. The remaining 49% of the budget includes student support costs, transportation, food services, and capital improvements.
The district spent $6.8 million on student support for the 2020-21 school year. In the approved budget for fiscal year 2022, the district allotted $7.3 million for student support. Transportation costs were $3.4 million in 2021 and increase to $3.9 million for 2022. Food services also increased, from $3.2 million in 2021 to $4 million for 2022.
The cost of schooling per pupil also increased for the 2022 budget. In total the district spent $16,265 per student during the 2020-21 school year, with an enrollment figure of 6,530 students. The 2022 budget has district officials paying $17,010 per pupil, with enrollment at 6,670 students. The total per-pupil expenditure amount includes all district funds.
The district’s assessed valuation for FY 2022 is at $738 million, an increase $8.4 million over the prior fiscal year. District debt is at $229 million, which is an increase from the previous fiscal year’s amount of $217 million.
Average salaries for teachers will increase from $60,969 for the 2020-21 school year to $62,005 for 2021-22. Classified personnel — including custodians, bus drivers, paraprofessionals and food service workers — also will see a salary boost from an average of $37,981 in 2020-21 to $38,867 for 2021-22.
The board previously agreed to these raises.
The board also approved a final settlement payment in an ongoing dispute over sharply increased utility costs from earlier this year.
As part of a finalized settlement agreement with natural gas provider Symmetry Energy Solutions of Houston, Texas, district officials will pay $23,312 to close the disputed bill and ends the district’s relationship with Symmetry.
In April, board members approved joining a coalition of school districts across the state, led by the Kansas Association of School Boards, to challenge drastically increased natural gas costs.
Earlier this spring, district officials received a $128,363 bill for February gas usage. That amount makes up 91.5% of the district’s $140,000 total allotted budget for natural gas expenses for fiscal year 2021.
Officials with Symmetry cited record-breaking cold weather for the boost in natural gas consumption — and the boost in cost. Under guidance from KASB attorneys, district officials paid $44,773 out of the $128,000 gas bill to account for its share of February gas usage.
KASB is moving forward with a new utilities provider, WoodRiver Energy LLC of Denver, Colorado, for the coalition of school districts.
Gas service will not be interrupted during the transition. Board members officially approved the transition to WoodRiver Energy near the end of the meeting.
The contract for natural gas service is through Kansas Board Solutions LLC, which is a division of the KASB Energy Management Program. The contract is for a five-year term and includes a fixed gas rate of $4.26 per unit.