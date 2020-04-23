The Manhattan-Ogden school board approved a reorganization of the early learning department’s administration but told the district it needs to create better consistency in administrator contracts after an issue with the director’s contract delayed approval of the reorganization.
The board held a special meeting via Zoom Wednesday evening to settle a tabled proposal from district administrators at last week’s regular meeting. In that proposal, district officials requested board approval to restructure the early learning department’s administration.
Over the past several years, early learning administrators combined the district’s various preschool programs into one department, with the reasoning that hosting kids from different backgrounds in the same classrooms would be ultimately beneficial for them and the district.
Elisabeth Nelson, director of early learning and currently principal at College Hill Early Learning Center, said the proposed reorganization was intended to be budget-neutral, in that the administrators will only see their titles change to better reflect their new responsibilities. Nelson, however, will cease to be principal of College Hill, and the district will have to hire a new principal for the center.
It still won’t cost the district money because the early learning team proposed eliminating instructional coach and enrollment coordinator positions to provide for the principal position.
The board tabled the agenda item last week after board member Brandy Santos expressed concern that the proposal would put Nelson in an 11-month contract, in contrast with the other early learning administrators’ 12-month contracts.
But since the proposal requires hiring a new principal, district administrators wanted to expedite the item to have more time to search for a principal, if necessary, and pushed for Wednesday’s special meeting.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Nelson and central district administrators explained that the difference in contract lengths was because of prior contracts before the department’s reshuffle. Nelson was hired six years ago on an 11-month contract, and throughout the reorganization discussions with the district’s central administrators, she said she was never offered nor asked to take a 12-month contract.
On their part, district administrators said they did not consider switching Nelson to a 12-month contract, because there was no demonstrated need for it, as Nelson has reliably gotten the job done under her existing contract. Additionally, bumping Nelson up to a longer contract would likely require additional compensation.
Nelson said she was hesitant to ask the board to increase the department’s budget so she could have a longer contract, and that she didn’t want people to think she stood to financially gain from the reorganization.
“It is my hope that throughout these past six years I have demonstrated to the board of education, my supervisors, but most importantly, my peers and all of those who serve alongside me, that I will always work as long and as hard as it takes to get the job done for the little people we serve,” she said.
Santos said she was still concerned that Nelson was only doing an 11-month job, but if administrators insisted that would be sufficient, she’d vote for the proposal.
Board member Curt Herrman said that the board had to have full confidence in the district’s staff, and he said he felt diving into a single administrative position’s contract details bordered on micromanagement.
“Nothing wrong with asking the questions, but I think we need to show we’re behind our staff, too,” Herrman said.
Herrman was rebutted by the other board members, and board member Jurdene Coleman said it was frustrating to hear Herrman say that asking questions means there’s not trust in the administrative team.
“It’s not the first time in the three years that I’ve been here that that’s been said, that because I or someone else has a question about why something is done that way, that suddenly I don’t trust people to do their jobs,” Coleman said.
Board member Katrina Lewison said she wanted the district to do more to ensure consistency between administrative contracts, and district officials said they will revisit the issue in the coming year. Lewison said that while Nelson may be getting the job done in an 11-month contract and filling in as necessary outside of the contract, she wants the district’s contract language to be as tight and accurate as possible.
The board approved the proposal 6-1, with Lewison voting against.