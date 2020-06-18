The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday approved the first phase of planned bond construction at Bergman Elementary and purchase requests for the middle schools and College Hill Early Learning Center.
District administrators requested the board’s approval of a $1.1 million guaranteed maximum price for the first phase of construction at Bergman. The first phase will add a parking lot and a building pad for a planned addition, which will be constructed as part of the building’s second phase of construction next summer.
Officials also requested board approval of a $297,000 furniture purchase for Anthony and Eisenhower middle schools. Both buildings’ media and office spaces are undergoing renovations, and district officials said the buildings’ older furniture is no longer viable. A second furniture purchase request is expected in early 2021 for new additions at both schools.
The board approved the projects, which will use funding from the $129.5 million bond initiative voters approved in November 2018.
Board members also approved the district’s request to use early learning department funding to purchase $251,000 in playground equipment for College Hill Early Learning Center, which is undergoing a bond campaign expansion. Funding for the playground was originally included in the bond construction, but the department opted to divert bond funding to get more square footage of a multipurpose room that will be added to the building.
The school board meets again at 6:30 p.m. next Wednesday at the Robinson Education Center.