Riley County USD 378 school board president Samantha Brown and vice president Nathan Mead are running for re-election.
Brown filed her paperwork with the county election office last Friday. Voters elected Brown in 2017.
“I love this community, and I know that the school is a backbone in this community,” she said.
The school district is in the middle of a $15 million bond project to refurbish schools; Brown looks forward to construction completion.
“My mind is all about making sure all the construction gets done, all the updates, all the safety things that we’ve been working on, all those things get done,” she said.
Mead filed his paperwork Feb. 25. The school district appointed Mead to the position in 2015 and voters elected him in 2017.
With three children in the district, this is a way he can give back as a dad and patron, Mead said.
“I deeply appreciate our school and the staff there and administration,” he said. “I want to do what I can to help support them.”
The USD 378 school board has seven members who serve four-year terms. Three seats are up for election in 2021.
The Riley County school district serves students north of Manhattan and includes the cities of Riley and Leonardville.
No one else had filed for the 2021 election, as of Monday. The filing deadline is June 1 at noon, officials said. The primary election, if needed, will be Aug. 3. The general election is Nov. 2.