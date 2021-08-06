Wamego schools will begin the year with masks, according to a split decision from the USD 320 Board of Education Thursday.
The decision was made after an open forum, in which 14 attendees spoke, all in favor of making masks optional. Additional opinions were emailed and distributed to the board members.
The decision follows the recommendation by Greg Mann, interim superintendent.
Mann’s recommendation came in three parts.
The first was to use the gating criteria information used last year to determine the learning method, “so we can track the COVID and know when to mask up and when to remove the masks.” He said the district obtained the numbers Wednesdays and the COVID committee met Thursday mornings to make the determination for the next week.
The second part of the recommendation was that the decision to wear masks would be made on a building level, not a district wide level.
And part three was a recommendation that “we begin the school year wearing masks when students return for at least the first three weeks of school and a weekly decision thereafter on masking to be based on the collected data, as was done last year regarding style of learning. In my opinion, whether we wear or not wear masks needs to be driven by what we know, not what we hope or think we know.”
Board president Claudia McAlister said there were three choices: follow Mann’s recommendation fully; use the gating criteria, but start without masks; or make the masks optional.
The first motion was floated by board member Sheryl Wohler, to use the criteria but start without masks. That motion failed, 4-3, with Cory Meyer, Bruce Coleman and Wohler all in favor.
Board member Terra Miller then moved to follow Mann’s recommendation and that motion passed 4-3, with Deb Long, Rob Pettay, McAlister and Miller in favor and Wohler, Meyer and Coleman against.