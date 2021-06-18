The Wamego school board voted 6-0 Friday to hire Julie Schrum as Wamego High School principal and Brad Couture as Wamego Middle School principal.
Board member Tera Miller was unable to attend the meeting, but board president Claudia McAlister said, “She (Miller) wished she could be here in give full support in a vote. She can’t but wanted me to verbalize she was in full support.”
Before the vote, Interim Superintendent Greg Mann told the board the pair were the “clear choices” of the interview committees. “The number twos weren’t even close,” he said.
In a written statement released after the meeting, Mann said, “We are very excited for them to be coming to Wamego and bringing their strengths and leadership to our school community. I would also like to thank those who helped in the interview process. Too often we forget that when interviewing candidates, they are interviewing us to see if they want to live and work with us. Our committee members were huge in convincing them that USD 320 is the place for them.”
Schrum will be the principal for Wamego High School. She has been the principal at Norton Community High School for the past two years. “She is an educator with a wide range of educational experience, ranging from Early Childhood Special Education to administering the secondary level,” Mann said. Schrum is currently completing her doctoral studies at the University of Kansas in the area of curriculum and teaching.
She has two sons, Drew, a Kansas State University graduate, and Ryan, an incoming K-State freshman.
Couture, the middle school principal, is coming to Wamego from Belleville, Republic County schools where he has served as the assistant 6-12 principal, 7-12 athletic director, at-risk coordinator and also taught advanced junior high math.
He and his wife, Tatum, have two sons, Gunner and Gannon. Gunner is a student-to-be at North Central Technical College in Hays and Gannon will be a sophomore at WHS.
The board also approved a personnel report that included the resignation of Tim Winter, the outgoing superintendent, as a math teacher at Wamego Middle School, a position he had accepted for the 2021-22 school year.
Winter wasn’t immediately available to explain his decision.