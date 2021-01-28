U.S. Rep Tracey Mann, R-Salina, said he wants to get people back to work, children back in school and vaccinate those who want the coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible.
Mann said he hopes the country focuses on these three things after his visit to SAVE Farm, a nonprofit Manhattan organization that helps members of the military transition into the agribusiness field.
Mann stopped at the farm close to Riley Wednesday following the announcement of his assignments to the House Veterans’ Affairs and House Agriculture committees earlier this week.
“This (visit) was on the books already, but to announce this week, to find out that we got on the ag committee and the veterans’ affairs committees, this is the perfect merger of those two worlds,” Mann said Wednesday morning. “And to just see these programs and success they’re having (is) very, very impactful and encouraging for me.”
Mann visited with farm managers Alan Hubbard and Tim Heiman; Eric Peck, SAVE Farm board member and instructor; and Craig Bowser, chief executive officer of SAVE Farm. SAVE focuses on sustainable agriculture practices in sustaining crops, such as cutting back on chemical use, Hubbard said.
Bowser said he was glad Mann stopped and checked out the farm.
“He comes from an ag background, so he understands ag, he gets it, and as he mentioned, he’s on the veteran’s committee,” said Bowser, who ran as a Republican in a losing effort for the Kansas Senate.
Now that Mann has his assignments, he said he was ready to get to work.
“Agriculture is the driver of our economy in Kansas and in the Big First, certainly the Manhattan community,” he said. “All of our communities are impacted heavily by agriculture and (I am) excited to be a part of improving and helping the industry.”
Mann was sworn into Congress on Jan. 3. Over a week ago, Mann attended President Joe Biden’s inauguration.
“Disappointed with some of the things that (President Biden has) done since then that have not brought us together,” Mann said.
For example, Mann said Biden’s decision to stop the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline was “a step in the wrong direction.” He also said he thought Biden halting construction at the border wall between the United States and Mexico was a mistake.
“Those are also good jobs,” Mann said.
Mann said his first few days in Congress were “pretty remarkable,” as supporters of Donald Trump rioted Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol while leaders were confirming Biden’s electoral college results; five people, including a police officer, died.
“The loss of life that occurred was tragic, (I) strongly condemn the violence,” he said. “That’s never the answer, but we have to move forward as country.”
Following the riot, Mann still voted against the results in Arizona and Pennsylvania.