U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann, R-Kan., said Tuesday the Russian invasion of Ukraine poses problems not only for Americans as wheat prices increase, but for millions of people in the region who need to be fed.
Mann, who represents Manhattan in Kansas’ 1st Congressional District, discussed this issue at the Kansas Farm Bureau office during a trip he made with U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., the Republican leader of the House Agriculture Committee.
“We have to realize that these horrible actions that an authoritarian dictator effectively in Russian president Vladimir Putin has taken, is not just destabilizing Ukraine, it’s going to destabilize the food supply network to 400 million people,” Mann said.
Ukraine and Russia account for a third of global wheat and barley exports, which countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa rely on to feed millions of people who rely on subsidized bread and bargain noodles, according to the Associated Press. They are also top exporters of other grains and sunflower seed oil used for cooking and food processing. Major grain producers like the U.S., Canada, France, Australia and Argentina are being closely watched to see if they can quickly ramp up production to fill in the gaps from lost Ukrainian and Russian supplies.
“I think it’s important to remember that Ukraine is a country of just over 40 million people,” Mann said, “but they feed 400 million people. If you look at where that food goes, it’s to countries mostly to the south of them, like Turkey, Syria, and Egypt. 85% of the food that Egypt eats comes from Ukraine.”
Egypt froze the price of bread on Monday as a result of market impacts from the Russian invasion. Mann said conversations are circulating in Congress on how to alleviate a potential food shortage crisis for much of the world.
The U.S. produced around 44 million tons of wheat for the 2021-22 season. Thompson said Ukraine produces 24 million metric tons (26 tons) of wheat annually, which is being disrupted as farmers take up arms to defend their homeland from Russian invaders. Thompson said if the U.S. can overcome issues with inflation and access to supplies like fertilizer, there’s “a lot of bellies to be filled, and America can play a role in that.”
Mann said he wants to make sure there are policies in place in the U.S. to “grow as much grain as possible” to export and fill the gaps left by Ukraine’s absence in the market.
Mann also stated the importance of food independence as it relates to national security.
“A reason that America is and has been the greatest country in the history of the world is because of our freedom,” Mann said, “and that’s in large part because we’ve never had to rely on another country for our food supply.”
Mann and Thompson made various stops in Kansas on Monday and Tuesday, beginning in Garden City in western Kansas with tours of a feed yard and packing plant. Then the pair stopped in Salina for a meeting with ag producers before their Manhattan visit, where they toured the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF) at Kansas State University, which is set to come online later this year.
Mann and Thompson said they were impressed by the soon-to-be-finished $1.25 billion infectious disease research facility adjacent to the KSU campus. NBAF will employ 400 people once the facility comes online later this year, and will be only one of four such facilities in the world.
“I think the position of it is just perfect,” Thompson said.
The pair also met with new K-State president Richard Linton. Thompson said he knew Linton from his previous job.
“I was so impressed with the man when he was dean at North Carolina State,” Thompson said. “It was a bit of a surprise when I walked into the office and got introduced to the new president at K-State. Well done on recruiting him.”