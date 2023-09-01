Fort Riley’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Fusion Center, which was one of six SHARP Fusion Directorate pilot programs across the U.S. Army in 2022, is in the same building that houses the office of the inspector general and 1st Infantry Division’s equal opportunity office. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth toured the SHARP Fusion Center on Wednesday.
Fort Riley’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Fusion Center, which was one of six SHARP Fusion Directorate pilot programs across the U.S. Army in 2022, is in the same building that houses the office of the inspector general and 1st Infantry Division’s equal opportunity office. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth toured the SHARP Fusion Center on Wednesday.
FORT RILEY — It’s become harder to recruit and retain soldiers, but Fort Riley is the best at the nation at it, said Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth during a visit Wednesday.
One initiative the Army is using to improve soldier retention is renovating barracks across all army bases in the country, so she came to see Fort Riley’s recent upgrades.
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran arranged a helicopter for Wormuth’s visit. Upon arriving, the two were guided through the renovated four-person and two-person barracks. Along with improved barracks is a center for victims of sexual assault, five new schools and recently built houses for single people.
Wormuth said her trip comes at a critical time. She said she and Moran agreed that this is “probably” the most dangerous time for the country in the past 30 years.
“This is my first time to be at Fort Riley, and it’s terrific,” Wormuth said. “I came out here because one: you know the Big Red One has been incredibly busy. You all know they have been deployed to Europe. We’ve got our combat aviation break brigade going out to Europe in just a couple more months, and I wanted to hear from our soldiers how they’re handling that.”
Once Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the National Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) banded together to help Ukraine at war. The U.S. has provided its ally billions of dollars, which also includes health materials, weaponry and military instruction.
Although the U.S. isn’t officially in Ukraine, the Army remains across its border in Poland.
“A big part of what our division components are doing is reassuring our NATO partners and standing strong to send a clear signal to (Russia) President Putin that he cannot cross into NATO territory,” Wormuth said. “The U.S. Army has played a tremendous role in helping train and equip the Ukrainians so that they can continue to prosecute the counter offensive.”
Wormuth and Moran were able to see some of that training on their tour of Fort Riley’s 1st Infantry Division. Part of the curriculum included visiting the Mission Training Complex, where the two could see how soldiers train and “build readiness.”
Moran expressed the significance of a Ukrainian victory and the U.S. Army accomplishing its goal in Eastern Europe.
“Our mission in assisting Ukraine is important,” Moran said. “It’s one where need to see the Ukrainians have success. Ukrainian success makes our country safer, and I have no doubt that other countries in the world are paying attention to our resolve and our willingness to continue to help.”
Command Sgt. Maj. Clarence Raby guided The Mercury and other local media representatives through the barracks.
The front doors lead to a community center where wi-fi is available. Beyond the front desk are spaces for soldiers to hang out when they’re off duty.
There’s also a recycling room, three rooms for storage, a room for laundry with seven machines and a janitorial closet.
Each four-person room has two bathrooms, four sinks, a kitchenette where residents can cook “any meal” and a table that seats four people. Inside the rooms are a chair and desk, a squared walk-in closet and dressers for clothes.
The main difference between the four-person and two-person suites is the size of each room.
The two-person barracks have larger rooms with one bathroom, two sinks, a kitchenette, a walk-in closet and furnishings.
Raby said it’s unlike the barracks at bases he has previously served at.
“This used to be an older barracks,” Raby said. “Some installations have brand-new buildings, so this is our design right here. Another difference is that we have a maintenance program for the barracks that connects the soldier directly to the system like you would in an apartment or a house.”