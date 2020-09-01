Companies submitted bids more than 20% higher than the engineer’s estimate for improvements to the intersection of U.S. Highway 24 and Green Valley Road.
Hamm Construction, Perry, submitted the apparent low bid for the project Monday before the Pottawatomie County Commission.
Hamm’s bid of $4.02 million was one of four submitted and was about 22% higher than the engineer’s estimate of $3.3 million.
Amino Brothers, Kansas City; Ebert Construction, Wamego; and Smoky Hill Construction, Salina, also submitted bids.
The discrepancy between the bids and the engineer’s estimate casts further doubt over the project, which has already been delayed several times.
The project was ready to go to bid earlier this year when the U.S. Department of Labor announced new wage rates under the Davis-Bacon Act. Some wage classifications increased by more than 250%, said Peter Clark, public works director.
To avert the federal wage requirements, the commission eliminated from the project a $650,000 federal Transportation Alternatives Grant to construct a pedestrian bridge and build a multi-use trail along Green Valley Road.
The remaining state-funded Corridor Management Grant ($2.5 million) is to help fund additional turn lanes and a reverse frontage road to ease traffic congestion at the intersection.
Pott County has already invested about $1.3 million in the project for engineering and right-of-way acquisition. It has yet to act on a project inspection proposal by Bartlett & West Engineers at a cost of $315,000.
Clark said he would review the bids and make a recommendation at the commission’s Sept. 14 meeting.
In other business Monday:
• Clark proposed making improvements to solve erosion issues in the Black Jack Estates Subdivision north of the intersection of U.S. Highway 24 and Flush Road.
The cost to upsize several driveway tubes and remove a siltation berm will be between $20,000 and $25,000, Clark said.
Clark said the subdivision was designed in 2014, before the county required drainage studies for new subdivisions. He said residents alerted him to the issue in 2018, and the erosion has become worse in the past two years.
Clark said his studies show that the size of drainage tubes in the southern portion of the subdivision are insufficient to carry the amount of runoff from a heavy rain.
SMH Consultants, Manhattan, made the recommendation for the size of tubes as the design engineer, Clark said when asked by Commissioner Pat Weixelman.
“This should have a warranty that if their original calculations were not right they ought to be held responsible,” Weixelman said.
At that point in the discussion, Commission Chair Dee McKee suggested that further discussion be held in executive session and asked that the media refrain from reporting what had already been said.
In response to McKee’s suggestion, Counselor John Watt said the issue could be discussed in executive session and that placing blame in open session can cause “potential fallout.”
Weixelman and Commissioner Greg Riat said they had no problem issuing airing the issue publicly.
“Something like this I think needs to be brought out,” Weixelman said, adding that the commission has had too many executive sessions lately.
“I’m not worried about it,” Riat said. “It happened. It’s real. It wasn’t made up.”
The commission is expected to discuss the issue again in two weeks.
• Clark reviewed several upcoming projects, including the need to close a portion of Onaga Road for about a week to replace three culverts and repair a bridge approach between Tannerville Road and Pauling Run Road near Laclede.
Clark said he plans to use county forces and private contractors to minimize the amount of time the roadway is closed.
“I’m very sensitive about having that road closed for very long,” Clark said.
He plans to schedule the repair work for sometime in November, after harvest and the general election. A temporary detour will be publicized prior to the project, he said.
• The commission adopted a resolution allowing staff and bond counsel to prepare for the sale of approximately $11.6 million in temporary notes.
The move essentially consolidates into one bond issuance seven current notes and two new temporary notes issued to finance infrastructure improvements for residential subdivisions.
Bond counsel David Arteberry hopes the consolidation will result in a more favorable interest rate for all the notes. It is also likely that the move will result in more favorable assessments for developers and their respective benefit districts, Arteberry said.
• The commission deferred action on a lease agreement with Foley Equipment for three skid steers at an annual cost of $7,750 per unit.
Commissioners delayed action since all county dealers did not have an opportunity to bid. It was revealed later, however, that bids were solicited from all county dealers, but not all participate in government lease agreements.
• The commission voted to add to the property tax rolls delinquent sewer bills of customers more than $500 and six months behind.
There are 19 accounts in the county-owned Blue Township Sewer District with a total delinquency of about $220,000.
“It just seems completely unreasonable to me that folks for a number of years have ignored their sewer bills and have just not paid them,” Watt told commissioners.
Customers in arrears will first receive a letter informing them of the delinquency and offering to arrange a payment plan.
Those who don’t respond will have the past-due amount — along with interest and penalty — added to their property taxes.
• The commission approved a proposal from Debbie Werth, St. George, to administer the CDBG COVID grant project.
Werth’s bid was $7,500, to be paid from the proceeds of the grant.
The county also received a proposal from Ranson Financial, Wichita, for $13,200, or 10 percent of the grant total.