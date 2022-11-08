Johnny Kaw ribbon cutting
Buy Now

Then-Mayor Mike Dodson speaks at a ribbon cutting Sept. 20, 2019, for the Johnny Kaw statue in City Park.

 Staff photo by Nickolas Oatley

State Rep. Mike Dodson, R-Manhattan, has kept his Kansas House seat with 52.8% of the vote, according to unofficial final election results in Riley County Tuesday night.

Dodson received 4,486 votes in the 67th District race while Kim Zito, his Democrat opponent, received 4,003 votes.