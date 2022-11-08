State Rep. Mike Dodson, R-Manhattan, has kept his Kansas House seat with 52.8% of the vote, according to unofficial final election results in Riley County Tuesday night.
Dodson received 4,486 votes in the 67th District race while Kim Zito, his Democrat opponent, received 4,003 votes.
Dodson thanked everyone who voted, but said he wished a larger percentage of people participated. Dodson said it's wonderful to think that people in America have the ability to pick who they want to represent them.
“When we get to the statehouse, we represent all the people in District 67,” Dodson said. “Just because I’m a Republican or my opponent is a Democrat doesn't really matter. When you get up there, you have to remember that you represent all of those constituents.”
Zito didn't immediately return a call from The Mercury.
State Rep. Sydney Carlin, D-Manhattan, ran unopposed for the Kansas House 66th district, receiving 3,162 votes.
Riley County also voted this way in statewide races:
In Riley County, Gov. Laura Kelly received 10,448 votes while Attorney General Derek Schmidt, her Republican opponent, received 6,715 votes. The Associated Press hadn't called the race as of 9:30 p.m.
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., won Riley County — his home county — with 9,563 votes. Democrat Mark Holland received 7,626 votes and libertarian David Graham got 412 votes. The Associated Press called the race for Moran, who received 58.2% of the statewide vote.
U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann received 9,270 votes in the Kansas 1st Congressional District race. His Democratic opponent James Beard received 8,211 votes. The Associated Press reported Mann received 65% of the vote in the 1st District.
Statewide constitutional amendment No. 1 — which had to do with legislative vs. administrative power — was voted down by Riley County voters, 9,847 to 7,198. It also lost statewide. The second proposed amendment, having to do with the election of sheriffs, won 8,648 to 8,325 in Riley County, which, ironically, removed its own elected sheriff in 1974 when that agency merged with the Manhattan city police department. The amendment was also passed statewide.
Overall, 17,726 people voted in Riley County with a voter turnout of 45.45% in the 2022 midterm election.