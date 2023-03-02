030522_mer_new_fakepattysday-17.jpg
In this file photo from 2022, a man dances to music at Johnny Kaw’s Yard Bar for Fake Patty’s Day. The festivities, though not promoted by the Aggieville Business Association, made its return at local bars after being cancelled in 2021.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

It’s fake and unofficial, but it’s still likely to draw thousands of visitors to Manhattan.

Fake Patty’s Day is Saturday in Aggieville.

