It’s fake and unofficial, but it’s still likely to draw thousands of visitors to Manhattan.
Fake Patty’s Day is Saturday in Aggieville.
Some bars are preparing for another year of revelry, even though the event is no longer supported by the business district.
Johnny Kaw’s Yard Bar at 1213 Moro Street is hosting a Fake Patty’s Day event on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. The first 500 people to visit the bar that morning will receive a free t-shirt. Local radio station 96.3 FM will be on-site to hand out t-shirts as well. The Yard Bar is also having $1 well drinks and beers from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Johnny Kaw’s will host DJs from Kansas City and other live music offerings.
Johnny Kaw’s offered wristbands for sale for $20 for Fake Patty’s partiers. The first 5,000 people to get a wristband will also get access to bar specials for the rest of the spring semester, or until mid-May. The wristbands grant people access to different areas of Johnny Kaw’s, including the Yard Bar, the Shot Stop and the Outback patio.
Tubby’s Sports Bar also sold wristbands for people 21 and over for Fake Patty’s Day. Tubby’s will also host live music. Derek Calvin and the All Nighters will perform along with The Box Turtles all day. Tubby’s opens at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Tubby’s co-owner Krista Bramhall told The Mercury via email that Fake Patty’s attendance in their business has been down since 2013, and that faux St. Patrick’s Day festivities are “less busy than a normal game day.”
Fat’s Bar at 1209 Laramie Street is also opening at 9 a.m. for Fake Patty’s Day. The bar will have free breakfast in the morning and live music starting at 2 p.m. featuring Dallas Pryor from the Lazy Wayne Band. Fat’s is also selling wristbands for Fake Patty’s participants.
RCPD spokesman Aaron Wintermote said officers are “definitely aware” of bars promoting Fake Patty’s events this weekend even though the event is no longer officially promoted.
“We are prepared for it,” Wintermote said. “We’ll have extra officers scheduled and more patrols in the surrounding neighborhoods to make sure things don’t get out of control.”
Wintermote said the Kansas Highway Patrol will be present to help with traffic enforcement and looking for drunk drivers, but otherwise RCPD won’t be calling in any outside agencies this year for assistance.
Last year, RCPD issued 19 DUIs during Fake Patty’s Day, the same number recorded in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the event being cancelled in 2020.
In 2021, Aggieville Business Association executive director Dennis Cook told The Mercury that the effort required to host Fake Patty’s Day wasn’t worth it to the businesses in Aggieville anymore.
Cook told The Mercury Wednesday that he believes in businesses making good decisions, and that he’s not going to tell Aggieville bars that they cannot host special events.
“If they wanted to have a Taylor Swift night, I’m not gonna step in and say they can’t,” Cook said, “but these bars can call it anything they want to help promote their business.”
Since its inception in 2007, Fake Patty’s has provided an annual opportunity for people, mainly college students, to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early, since the actual holiday usually fell during spring break.
It is not an event created by the Aggieville Business Association or the city government, but bars often participated by having special promotions and hours that day. Some years officials have closed Moro Street for the occasion, to handle the overflow of people.
Over the years, house parties grew in popularity, spreading partiers out in surrounding neighborhoods.
“I think one of the safest places these kids can be is in Aggieville in a structured setting,” Cook said. “We don’t sanction it or ask to the city to close the streets, but certainly we want people to have a great, successful business day.”
Some local residents have criticized the event in the past for its seeming encouragement of excessive drinking and related crime spikes in the area.
Each year of the event, the Riley County Police Department has had to call in back-up from several law enforcement agencies, resulting in increased costs in overtime hours, to handle the weekend-long festivities.
In 2021, Cook said Fake Patty’s Day had been on a decline in popularity over the past four to five years. He acknowledged, along with RCPD officials, that merely cancelling promotions of the event may not stop people from hosting their own parties.
“Most of the (RCPD’s) attitude about it is, they’re way less concerned about what’s going on inside rather than outside of Aggieville,” Cook said.