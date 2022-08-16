Unknown person breaks three windows at City Park Pool Christian Bright cbright@themercury.com Christian Bright Author email Aug 16, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Three windows were reported broken Monday at City Park Pool. They have all since been boarded up as of Tuesday morning. Staff photo by Lewis Marien Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Riley County police said an unknown person broke three windows trying to gain access to City Park Pool.Police filed a report around 12:15 p.m. Monday. RCPD spokesman Aaron Wintermote said officers don't know who broke them or why the person broke them.The windows broken were two office windows and a concession stand window. Police do not know the damage cost.The Manhattan city government recently closed its waterparks for the season.Anyone with information can contact the police department. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Window Police Aaron Wintermote City Park Officer Police Department Cost Waterpark Christian Bright Author email Follow Christian Bright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section Heat, Smoke & the Heart: Wildfires Cause Cardiac Crises DC mayor again asks for help with illegal immigrants after Pentagon declines first request First Lady Jill Biden Has COVID-19 Latest News K-State women add LSU transfer Sarah Shematsi KDHE: Geary County averaging 15 new COVID cases per day Riley County to start weeklong controlled burn Wednesday of brush pile Riley County commissioners approve fine for sewer violations OUR NEIGHBORS | Social worker wants to offer safe space to deal with mental health challenges Police report for Aug. 16, 2022 Unknown person breaks three windows at City Park Pool 1st Infantry Division honored in Sporting KC's Military Appreciation Day Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJudge orders dissolution of Super Cub and Acme Local following lawsuitWamego man dies in three-vehicle crash in Pottawatomie County'A delicious force of nature': Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner lead Kylie Jenner birthday tributesManhattan man found guilty of attempted second-degree murderJerry WeisAnne Heche’s ex James Tupper breaks silence by sharing throwback image of tragic actress hugging their sonRCPD officer describes crime scene in first day of Manhattan man's attempted murder trialLouis Tomlinson has finished his second albumWoman dead, man injured in Junction City stabbingWyatt Hubert medically retires from NFL Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.