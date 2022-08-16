08172022-mer-new-cityparkpool-1
Three windows were reported broken Monday at City Park Pool. They have all since been boarded up as of Tuesday morning.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Riley County police said an unknown person broke three windows trying to gain access to City Park Pool.

Police filed a report around 12:15 p.m. Monday. RCPD spokesman Aaron Wintermote said officers don't know who broke them or why the person broke them.