Unidentified person dies in Junction City fire Staff reports Jul 29, 2022 An unidentified person died Wednesday in a fire in Junction City.The Junction City Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 7:25 p.m. at 516 West Seventh St.Dispatch told responders that a person said they were suicidal and would shoot anyone who walks through the door as well as shoot himself.Upon arrival, crews found smokes coming from the structure's eves on the first and second floors. Firefighters entered with law enforcement officers with ballistic shields.Inside, they found a single fatality on the first floor. Officials called in the Kansas State Fire Marshal's office to investigate the incident.The Junction City Police Department, Geary County Sheriff's Office, Geary County Fire Department, and Topeka Fire Investigator also responded to the fire.No first responder injuries were reported.Additional information wasn't available as of press time.