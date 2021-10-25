Very few traditions are quite as rowdy as the “unconventional convention” that returned to K-State this weekend after the pandemic forced a year-long hiatus.
About 300 people attended the annual “Rocky Horror Picture Show” screening Friday. Sponsored by the K-State LGBTQ Resource Center and Student Union Program Council, it was the 42nd year of the event; last year’s showing was canceled because of the coronavirus.
The 1975 film, now considered a cult classic, features newly engaged couple Brad and Janet (played by Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) taking shelter in a mysterious castle after their car breaks down during a storm. The castle is owned by cross-dressing mad scientist Dr. Frank N. Furter (portrayed by Tim Curry), and his guests are subject to a litany of chaotic situations.
Sophomore Tommy Compton said he knew about the movie but had not experienced it “with the crowd culture.”
“People take this pretty seriously,” Compton said. “They love this movie.”
Compton said he tried to keep himself “fairly blind” in terms of his prior knowledge of “Rocky Horror.” Two friends who came with him, freshman Alex Fink and freshman Max Scofield, also had not seen the movie before Friday’s screening.
“I didn’t know what this was until a few days ago,” Scofield said.
“I’ve heard there’s a lot of things involving the crowd,” Fink said.
Of the approximately 300 audience members, more than half were considered “virgins” — people who have never seen “Rocky Horror Picture Show” with a live audience — and were marked with a red “V” on their foreheads or hands. These “virgins” were “auctioned” off during the pre-show event, which also included an informal costume contest.
Longtime event emcee Mary Renee, who has moved to Chicago, came back to Manhattan and cracked jokes with students while encouraging other audience members to “bid” on the “virgins” with whatever items they had on hand, such as a library card or sticks of gum. Contestants also had to see who was fastest at stretching a condom over the fist of the person next to them. Prizes of condoms and candy were given out for the best costumes.
Audience members were encouraged to dress up in costumes or as characters from the film and verbally respond to lines in the movies. K-State’s UPC prepared hundreds of prop bags with newspapers, rice, toasted bread and playing cards for people to toss into the air throughout the movie. Plastic sheeting covered the floor of the Union Ballroom to make for easier cleanup.
“I don’t know if you know this or not, but there was this thing last year, it was like a pandemic or something,” Renee said to the crowd during the pre-show. “So, I have this second microphone here, because you don’t necessarily want my mouth to touch your mouth.”
It was Renee’s 25th year emceeing the program and leading a mostly new group of young adults through the film’s titular dance, the “Time Warp.”
“It’s the easiest dance in the world,” Renee said. “Like the Macarena, the song is literally the instructions.”
The audience followed Renee’s instructions closely — even when she encouraged them to loudly chant “group sex” during the pelvic thrust portion of the dance.
“Being in a room with that many people having so much fun is always an incredible experience,” Renee said, “and this year it meant even more. I’m excited to be able to continue the tradition and am looking forward to next year.”