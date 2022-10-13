UN Food Crises

David Beasley, executive director of the U.N. World Food Program speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 14. Beasley will speak Nov. 3 at K-State for the first edition of the Landon Lecture Series, which will end a two-year pandemic hiatus.

 Associated Press

Kansas State University’s Landon Lecture Series is returning next month after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

The guest lecture series returns Nov. 3 with David M. Beasley, the executive director of the United Nations’ World Food Program.