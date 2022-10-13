Kansas State University’s Landon Lecture Series is returning next month after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.
The guest lecture series returns Nov. 3 with David M. Beasley, the executive director of the United Nations’ World Food Program.
Beasley’s lecture, titled “Kansas’ Legacy in Global Food Security,” will begin at 10:30 a.m. in Forum Hall at the K-State Student Union. Doors will open at 10 a.m. The lecture is free and open to the public.
University officials made the announcement Thursday. Kevin Nalette, interim chairman of the Landon Lecture Series, said in a statement that the objective of the lecture series is to bring global leaders to campus.
“As the nation’s first operational land-grant university, K-State has been working to feed the world for more than 150 years,” Nalette said. “David Beasley’s insights into the current status of hunger around the world are important to the university, our researchers, students and the public.”
As the executive director of the World Food Program, Beasley has mobilized resources to respond to an increasing global need for food. Last year, the agency helped feed more than 128 million people. Beasley and the World Food Program also have highlighted how long-term development can help bring peace and stability to troubled regions. Under Beasley’s leadership, the World Food Program was awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.
Before working for the World Food Program, Beasley served as the governor of South Carolina from 1995 to 1999. In 2003, he earned the John F. Kennedy Profile of Courage Award for his push while governor to remove the Confederate battle flag from the state Capitol dome.
K-State last held a Landon lecture on Feb. 4, 2020, when Juan Manuel Santos, former president of Colombia, spoke.
Former Kansas State University President James A. McCain started the lecture series in 1966. The series is a tribute to Alfred M. Landon, who served as governor of Kansas from 1933-37 and delivered the first lecture in the series.
Guest lecturers since then have included several former U.S. presidents, including George W. Bush in 2006 and his father, George H.W. Bush in 1985 before his presidency; Ronald Reagan in 1982 and Richard Nixon in 1970. Reagan spoke twice at the Landon Lecture, the first time in 1967 when he was governor of California.
Other Landon Lecture speakers include journalist Dan Rather in 1972, former U.S. Astronaut Alan Shepard in 1973, and former U.S. Air Force General and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Richard Myers in 2000. Myers would later serve as president of K-State from 2016 until he retired earlier this year.
