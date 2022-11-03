United Nations World Food Program executive director David Beasley told the Landon Lecture Series audience at K-State Thursday morning that he’s “very worried” about global food security in the coming year.

Beasley spoke to more than 100 people in the K-State Student Union as the first Landon Lecture speaker in two years following a pandemic-related hiatus. He told journalists after his lecture that Kansas plays a “vital role” in worldwide food stocks security.