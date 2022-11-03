United Nations World Food Program executive director David Beasley told the Landon Lecture Series audience at K-State Thursday morning that he’s “very worried” about global food security in the coming year.
Beasley spoke to more than 100 people in the K-State Student Union as the first Landon Lecture speaker in two years following a pandemic-related hiatus. He told journalists after his lecture that Kansas plays a “vital role” in worldwide food stocks security.
“Because of Kansas, we have less hunger today around the world,” Beasley said, “and because of that we have less destabilization, less migration. But we’re facing a crisis now unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. So, we need that expertise of Kansas, and Kansas State University, to step up in ways that we’ve never seen before.”
As leader of the World Food Program (WFP), Beasley has mobilized resources to respond to an increasing global need for food. He said the agency helped feed more than 128 million people last year. Beasley and the WFP also have highlighted how long-term development can help bring peace and stability to troubled regions. Under Beasley’s leadership, the World Food Program was awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.
Beasley said he has “no doubt” that K-State and the WFP will collaborate in the future on solutions to global food security issues.
“We’re the world’s largest humanitarian operation, so we clearly will find paths of opportunity with Kansas State University,” Beasley said, adding that he spoke with K-State students earlier in the morning and was excited by their knowledge and enthusiasm for solving food issues on a large scale.
In his lecture, Beasley said he is troubled by current geopolitical conflicts strangling food resources for millions of people, particularly the “breadbasket of the world,” Ukraine.
“Ukraine grows enough food to feed 400 million people, but now has the longest bread lines on the planet,” Beasley said. “When you take a nation that grows enough food to feed 400 million people, and take it out of the market, the impact is just catastrophic.”
Beasley said he was telling people last year, and during his Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech in 2020, that “2022, pre-Ukraine, would be the worst humanitarian year since WWII.”
“That’s because of conflict, because of COVID,” Beasley said. “Because of climate shocks and pricing inflation. Many leaders couldn’t understand that. Then Ukraine comes along. Dozens upon dozens of nations around the planet depend upon the grain from Ukraine. Fifty percent of what (the United Nations) were buying came from Ukraine. We feed and assist about 130 million people at any given day, week, or month. But the poorest of the poor countries that were relying on grain from Ukraine or fertilizer from Russia, for example, you’ve got dozens upon dozens of nations that were devastated.”
Before working for the World Food Program, Beasley served as the governor of South Carolina from 1995 to 1999. In 2003, he earned the John F. Kennedy Profile of Courage Award for his push while governor to remove the Confederate battle flag from the state Capitol dome. Beasley asked the audience to imagine a global population of 10 billion instead of the current eight billion. He said he “honestly believes” world hunger can be ended by 2030, but it will never be achieved “as long as we have a man-made conflict.”
“I’ve been hard on the leaders in private,” Beasley said, “saying that, ‘You’ve got to slow down, and we’ve got to end some of these wars,’ like Ethiopia, Ukraine, Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan. We’ve got to resolve issues with countries like North Korea and Iran and Venezuela. How do we do these things so we can stabilize the planet, because we truly are facing extremely difficult times ahead, and I’m very worried.”
KSU President Richard Linton, who is friends with Beasley, said the cultivation of knowledge and expertise to address complex challenges and improve lives is central to the land-grant mission of the university.
Beasley answered a few questions from the audience after his lecture.
K-State agronomy professor Chuck Rice asked Beasley what the WFP is doing to build global resilience against climate change. Rice, who specializes in soil microbiology and climate interactions, also has received a Nobel Prize. He is the co-winner of the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize for his work with the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).
Beasley said while governments debate and discuss issues of mitigation, the “poorest of the poor” must survive in the meantime, which leads to adaptation. He said he’s been tough on major world powers like the U.S. to give the WFP flexibility to rehabilitate the land to capture water, divert it, and create infrastructure for poor nations to grow food.
“We’re now talking about saving live and changing lives,” Beasley said. “The changing lives, in my opinion, is a vital part of ending food insecurity globally.”
K-State last held a Landon lecture on Feb. 4, 2020, when Juan Manuel Santos, former president of Colombia, spoke.
Former Kansas State University President James A. McCain started the lecture series in 1966. The series is a tribute to Alfred M. Landon, who served as governor of Kansas from 1933-37 and delivered the first lecture in the series.